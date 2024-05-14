The Ultimatum: South Africa — Lebo confronts Nolla about his relationship with Ruth

Episode 5 of The Ultimatum: South Africa saw the relationship between Nolla and Lebo cracking. By episode 6, they had put an end to not only their relationship but also their relationship with their trial partners, Ruth and Aidan.

Nolla and Lebo's relationship spiraled out of control after Ruth came clean to Lebo and told her that she had been having s*x with Nolla for quite some time. Lebo didn't have it and walked into Nolla's villa to confront him about it.

Nolla, who denied the claims at first, eventually came around to admitting it, putting the final dent into his relationship with Lebo. He also reprimanded Ruth for revealing it to Lebo and called Isaac in revenge to reveal the same thing to him.

What happened when Lebo confronted Nolla about the news Ruth spilled to her on The Ultimatum: South Africa?

Episode 5 of The Ultimatum: South Africa saw an all-men meet-up while the women met in a separate room. In the first get-together of the show, several secrets were spilled, and one of them was Ruth coming out to Lebo about her s*xual relationship with Nolla.

After all the ladies left, Ruth asked Lebo to stay back because she wanted to reveal something important to her, something she wanted to come clean about. She held her breath before blurting out,

"Nolla and I...have had s*x. Not once, not twice, not thrice".

After hearing the news, Lebo shared in a confessional on episode 6 that she wanted to ask Nolla some questions about his intentions. She walked into Nolla and Ruth's villa and confronted him about the information that had been revealed to her.

"Apparently, you have been having s*x with Ruth. You guys had s*x not once, not twice," she said.

She also said that while she was respecting her relationship with Nolla by not indulging in s*xual activities with Aidan, he was out there sleeping with Ruth. The first reaction from Nolla was to tell her that Ruth was lying. He even asked Ruth why did she have to joke about such things with Lebo; but trying to conceal his deeds was worsening his case even more.

In a confessional on The Ultimatum: South Africa, Nolla said that he had to "deny everything, so at least Lebo could be at peace." Lebo was far from believing in his lies. He even told her he loved her, but that didn't help either.

When Nolla followed Lebo to her villa, he even asked Aidan to take his side, which he didn't. A distraught Nolla then owned up to his mistake and started apologizing for it, but Lebo maintained that "an apology is not good enough."

Nolla called in Isaac to reveal the truth to him on The Ultimatum: South Africa

Mad at Ruth for revealing their secret to Lebo, Nolla threatened her to spill it to Isaac, and he did. An angry Nolla phoned Issac to come to his villa, and Isaac complied. He then told him he slept with his girlfriend, which upset Isaac.

Ruth and Issac from The Ultimatum: South Africa (Image via Instagram/@netflixsa)

Isaac wasn't having it with Nolla because, back at the men's meeting, Nolla had kept the fact concealed from Isaac despite the latter prompting him to spill it. Their argument led to a physical altercation between them, which the crew had to disperse.

The next morning, Nolla packed his bags and left the show, saying he didn't regret sleeping with Ruth but felt bad for Lebo. Lebo also took off, saying her goal of fixing her relationship through the experiment hadn't worked.

The end of the episode saw the participants of The Ultimatum: South Africa gearing up for the next phase of the changeovers alongside the hosts Salamina and Howza.