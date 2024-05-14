The Ultimatum: South Africa hosts Salamina and Howza Mosese "honored" to join the Netflix series 

The Ultimatum: South Africa, a hit Netflix spinoff series based on the social experiment and reality TV show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, has been a hit. The nine-part series featuring six couples and show hosts Salamina and Howza Mosese has garnered positive reviews.

In a recent interview with True Love on May 13, 2024, the Backstage couple hosts shared that becoming part of the Netflix series was a great opportunity for them to showcase their ability to become mentors to the couples participating in the challenge where their love, trust, and loyalty were tested.

A game of truth, honesty, and deciding whether the contestants want to stay with their partner or not, The Ultimatum: South Africa host Salamina shared that she and Howza had befriended the pairs and observed their journeys closely:

“We're a big brother, big sister to the couples. We cheer them on. There were times where, I know I did, where you'd shed a tear. Their losses, their wins. So, it was quite a journey."

During the couple's split and exchange for the trial period on the show, Salamina said that the entire situation has to be approached carefully to respect every individual's "confidentiality." Salamina and Howza consider it an "honor" that couples look up to them for guidance and let them into their lives.

"I think it's a privilege when people let you into their lives. And we're honored because there's also a confidentiality that we had to approach this with and the respect for what these couples are putting themselves through.”

Salamina and Howza Mosese's experience on The Ultimatum: South Africa

The Ultimatum: South Africa took eight weeks to film, and during that time, show hosts Salamina and Howza Mosese explained how the process of shuffling couples and resolving issues between them was emotionally taxing. As the participating participants are real-life couples, the experimental nature of the show requires extra involvement from the hosts.

For Salamina, it was similar to "carrying other people's problems." After filming, she and her husband, Howza, would be tired and feel exhausted to a certain extent. It was easy for the show hosts to get "consumed" by the conflict, arguments, or misunderstandings between the other cast members. Salamina said:

“Look, it’s challenging because you must understand that we are dealing with a show that has a roller coaster of emotions. And it will take its toll on everyone who’s involved in the show because you get consumed into each and every couple’s story."

Even after being together for 15 years, The Ultimatum: South Africa hosts don't consider themselves a celebrity power couple, and according to them, they are an ordinary couple navigating their relationship like everyone else. They also have their ups and downs. Apart from hosting the Netflix series, the two have been venturing into other streams of entertainment.

Howza is soon to release his music, while Salamina will be working on her production company but is open to acting once again for her fans. Being on The Ultimatum: South Africa reminded Salamina of her youth and how the production of reality TV series has evolved since then.

“I think it was nice for me to also just put down the producer hat and be looked after by other people. So yes, definitely more of me in front of the camera. I absolutely love it still. It is, in fact, still my first love,” she said.

