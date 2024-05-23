The Survivor 46 finale, Friends Going to War, aired on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 8 pm ET/ PT on CBS. Five finalists, including Ben Katzman, Maria Shrima Gonzalez, Charlie Davis, Kenzie Petty, and Liz Wilcox, were part of the finale.

Multiple instances in the Survivor 46 finale shocked viewers and even the contestants. After enjoying a long winning streak in the first half of the Show, no contestants from the Nami tribe made it to the finale.

A Yanu player broke the tribe’s record, which was quite entertaining for viewers. After everything that transpired, it came down to one single player, who took home the prize of $1 million and the title of winner. It was a three-hour finale that revealed Kenzie Petty as the season's sole survivor.

What went down on Survivor 46 finale?

After 26 days of hardships, backstabbing, and eliminations, Survivor 46 came to an end with one victorious sole survivor.

After the last tribal council, Maria Shrima Gonzalez was on the outs with everyone else. She even blindsided Charlie Davis, who used to be her closest ally on the show. However, she wasn’t aware that Charlie’s original plan was to vote for Maria. Because of her last immunity challenge win, he couldn’t.

Soon, she pulled Charlie aside and let him know that other players had tricked her into voting against him. But Charlie somehow knew that things could change at any moment, and the tables could turn unexpectedly. So, there was a chance that Maria was likely going to be targeting him, as he was doing the same.

The reward challenge involved racing through a number of obstacles and then following a puzzle. At the end of all the obstacles, they were supposed to solve it. Kenzie Petty was the first to do the puzzle part, and soon, Liz Wilcox got into it to help her in part two rather than doing her own puzzle solution.

Right when Maria was about to help Kenzie, Liz’s help won Kenzie’s favor. Kenzie even thanked Maria for helping her, even though she didn’t actually take her help.

Later when Kenzie was asked to pick one person for the reward, it was not an easy decision. She was rightly confused between Ben Katzman and Liz. Both had been quite helpful to Kenzie throughout various tasks. Everyone was quite sure of voting for Maria. As a result, she was eliminated at the fifth place.

After solving a puzzle and paying attention to the ball in a massive maze, Ben won the immunity challenge. He chose Liz to make fire rather than his two biggest competitors, Charlie and Kenzie. Ben chose Charlie and took him to the final three, as they belong to the same tribe and have been working together since the beginning.

Who won Survivor 46?

For the final votes, Sodasia Thompson and Hunter McKnight voted for Charlie. Q and Tiffany Nicole Ervin from Kenzie’s original tribe voted for Kenzie. After the Jury’s discussion, it was between Charlie and Kenzie.

Finally, after a 5-3 vote, Kenzie was named the Survivor 46 winner, whereas Charlie came in second. Kenzie Petty became a millionaire as she was crowned the winner of Survivor 46.