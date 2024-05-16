Survivor season 46 episode 12: Who went home tonight?

Following Venus Vafa's elimination on Survivor season 46 episode 11, the remaining six contestants in the competition were Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, and Maria Shrime Gonzalez from the Siga tribe, Kenzie Petty, and Q Burdette from the Yanu tribe, and Liz Wilcox from the Nami tribe.

Charlie, Kenzie, and Ben planned to eliminate Maria and Q, as they felt threatened by them. Meanwhile, Q told Maria that he found an idol and would use it to save someone who didn't get immunity. Maria believed she wanted protection for survival and made a plan to blindside Charlie with Q.

Surprisingly, Maria won the immunity on Survivor, which meant the remaining five contestants shifted their focus to eliminate Q. When Jeff announced the final results, it was revealed that four constants voted against Q and two against Charlie. Due to more votes against Q, he was eliminated from season 46 and his journey on the show came to an end.

Survivor season 46 episode 12, titled Mama Bear, was released exclusively on CBS at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"Castaways fight for their chance to win letters from home; alliances begin to crumble and individual plans emerge after players compete in a race of balance, speed, and puzzle skills to earn immunity and a spot in the final five."

Q was voted out on Survivor season 46 episode 12

The Survivor season 46 contestant Charlie felt bad about not choosing his friend Maria after winning the award challenge. Charlie's chosen members Liz and Kenzie received letters from their home while Maria, Q, and Ben were left out.

Later in the episode, Charlie discussed with Maria that all his moves were a part of securing his position in the game. Maria told him that she understood if Charlie voted her out to save himself, however, she refrained from mentioning Q's idol find. Meanwhile, Charlie only took Q's name, and didn't tell Maria that there was a plan to vote her out as well.

When Q told Maria that he would save someone after the immunity challenge, Maria made an alliance with him to protect herself. She told Q that Charlie was a threat. However, when Maria won the immunity, the only person whose position wasn't stable enough was Q. With four votes against Q, he was eliminated from the show.

On May 15, 2024, the Survivor contestant posted to his official Instagram account that his game strategy "raised a lot of eyebrows" which is why he was considered a threat by others. Q said:

"I played the game my way and by doing so I raised a lot of brows throughout this season. I never promised to win but I did promise to be me and bring an exciting personality to the screen. I didn’t play scared, I was very loud and did everything I thought was necessary in the game."

Now that Q has been eliminated, the remaining five contestants on Survivor season 46 are:

Ben Katzman

Charlie Davis

Kenzie Petty

Liz Wilcox

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

To see who gets eliminated next after Q, stream the upcoming episode 13 which is set to release exclusively on CBS on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/PT.