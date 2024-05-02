Survivor season 46: Who went home tonight?

Survivor season 46 episode 10, which was released this week on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, saw the cast compete in two challenges, one for a rare reward and the other for immunity.

Q won the first challenge and was awarded a meal from Applebees which he could pick with three other contestants. His decision to pick Maria, Tiffany, and Kenzie didn't sit well with Liz, who had eaten less than the others during her time on the show due to her dietary restrictions.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"An outburst resulting from the reward challenge could lead to a strategic shift in this week's target; an eerie sense of agreeability around camp causes castaways to second-guess their vote before tribal council."

Later in the episode, Charlie won the immunity challenge, which meant he was safe from elimination. The rest of the cast was unsafe and only one had an immunity idol. However, Tiffany didn't use her idol and received the majority of the votes, leading to her elimination from Survivor season 46.

What happened in Survivor season 46 episode 10?

Survivor season 46 episode 10, titled Run the Red Light, started with the aftermath of Hunter's elimination. Liz felt that she was intentionally left out of the discussion about the previous tribal council, but the cast explained to her that they knew who she was going to vote for.

While the rest of the castaways were happy that Hunter was gone, Tiffany wanted to join hands with Liz next to eliminate Q. The cast member, who previously expressed his desire to leave the show, was unbothered that the others wanted to vote him out, and was keen to win the immunity challenges ahead to secure his place in Survivor season 46.

The next morning, the cast competed in a reward challenge. They had to race through an obstacle course to win a meal from Applebee's. Q won the challenge and won a meal as well as an overnight stay in the sanctuary. As part of his reward, he was able to pick three other contestants to share it with.

Upon not being picked, Liz broke down in tears. When Jeff asked her how she was feeling, Liz yelled that she was "pissed." The cast member who couldn't eat as much as the rest of the cast continued by addressing Q directly,

"I see you eat every day. Q you almost blew up my whole game, you overshadowed everything I was trying to do and I said 'It's cool,' I didn't say nothing. I don't even wanna be around y'all."

Q responded by reminding Liz that she voted for him in the previous tribal council.

Later, Liz thanked everyone for letting her have a moment, adding that she was "over" it. When the Survivor season 46 cast returned to camp, she spoke to Charlie, Ben, and Venus and thanked them for letting her have her moment. Ben called Q a villain and said that he should have picked Liz to go with him.

The cast later competed in an immunity challenge and was tasked with holding on to a handle that had buckets attached to it. The weight of the buckets was 25% of their body weight before they competed in Survivor. Jeff Probst again offered the cast members enough rice to last them the entire season in exchange for four contestants stepping down from the task and two giving up their votes in the upcoming tribal council.

Since only Kenzie stepped away, the host further offered any volunteers who would step down individual jars of rice for themselves. Everyone agreed that Liz should take the bait and Kenzie decided to compete in the challenge. Charlie won immunity and was safe from being eliminated.

At the tribal council, a majority of the votes were against Tiffany and she was eliminated from the CBS show.

Tune in next week to watch another episode of Survivor season 46 on CBS on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.