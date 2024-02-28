Where to watch Survivor season 46? Streaming platforms explored

Survivor is back for its 46th season this week, and fans are growing in anticipation for more trials and tribulations. The highly acclaimed reality competition show returns to CBS with its two-hour premiere airing on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. EST.

CBS have once again sent 18 contestants (castaways) to an island in Fiji as they battle it out to survive and win the $1 million grand prize. The castaways will be divided into tribes and will try to survive by working with one another to find food, build shelter and fire. They will also participate in several challenges to try and win immunity and rewards.

This is the 14th consecutive season of the Survivor series taking place in Fiji, which has become an iconic destination for the show. Season 45 was a hit, with Dee Valladares coming out triumphant.

Jeff Probst returns as host. He has been a mainstay in the show since it first aired in 2000. Fans won't have to wait long to see the Emmy-award-winning host get to grips with the new cast.

Where can fans watch Survivor Season 46?

Every episode of Survivor Season 46 will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesdays at 8 PM EST.

Paramount + with Showtime subscribers can access a live feed of the episodes through their local CBS affiliate and have the option of watching on demand. Unfortunately, Paramount+ Essential subscribers can't stream the show live but can catch up on demand the next day.

This season follows the previous season's format with the first two episodes airing as two-hour installments (8 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST). The following episodes will then return to the show's normal runtime of 90 minutes (8 p.m. - 9 p.m.).

For fans from across the globe wanting to catch Survivor Season 46 the release times are shown below:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 8 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Central European Time 2 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 10 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Who makes up this season's 18 castaways and tribes?

Eighteen castaways will do battle on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, an interesting bunch that CBS have put together. Probst alluded to that in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"The cast of season 46 is a really unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans."

The 18 castaways will be separated into three different tribes: Siga (green), Yanu (purple) and Nami (orange).

There are some intriguing characters by the looks of things, including musician Ben Katzman and International brand mentor Jemila 'Jem' Hussain-Adams.

The list of 18 contestants are as follows:

Soda Thompson

Maria Gonzalez

Tim Spicer

Venus Vafa

Bhanu Gopal

Tevin Davis

Randen Montalvo

Ben Katzman

Hunter McKnight

Liz Wilcox

Tiffany Ervin

David 'Jelinksy' Jelinsky

Jemila 'Jem' Hussain-Adams

Kenzie Patty

Charlie Davis

Q Burdette

Moriah Gaynor

Jessica 'Jess' Chong

Fans can catch the first 12 minutes of the season

Fans' patience waiting for the season premiere to air may be wearing thin. If you are eager to get a glimpse at the new cast in action, you can do so on TikTok.

CBS have released the first 12 minutes of the Reality TV show ahead of the season premiere on Wednesday, February 28. They have dropped a three-part preview on TikTok account @cbssurvivor.

Host Jeff Probst gives a voiceover and details what fans can expect:

"They must learn to adapt or they’ll be voted out. In the end, only one will remain to claim the million-dollar prize... Who will have what it takes to out out-wit, out-play and outlast all the rest? This is Survivor 46."

Fans can catch the two-hour season premiere of Survivor Season 46 on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.