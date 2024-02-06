Survivor 46: Meet the cast

Survivor, the Emmy-nominated series, is back for Season 46 after a hugely successful 45th season. Its two-hour season premiere is scheduled to air on Wednesday (February 28) at 8 pm on EST/PST on CBS and Paramount+.

CBS have announced the 18 contestants that will see players battling it out for a grand prize of $1 million. The show will again happen in Fiji, fronted by host Jeff Probst.

Fans are set for a season of twists and turns judging by CBS' press release (via Variety):

"The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.”

Here we take a look at the 18 participants gunning for that cash prize.

Survivor contestant: Soda Thompson

Soda Thompson (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Soda Thompson is a 27-year-old special education teacher from Long Island, New York. She resides in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, and appears to harness qualities that make up a Survivor.

The New Jersey resident describes herself as 'intentional, determined, empathetic'. She's also a risk taker, having married a Brazilian man after a short while of knowing him (via Entertainment Weekly):

"I got married super young to a man from Brazil I had only known six months. He is amazing. It really worked out."

Survivor contestant: Maria Gonzalez

Maria Gonzalez (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Maria Gonzalez is a 48-year-old parenting coach from Dallas, Texas. Her favorite hobbies include traveling, running and spending time with her friends.

She's a proud mother of three children and explained that 'nothing compares to a woman's strength'. She added:

"I have so many accomplishments that I am incredibly proud of, but I would say birthing my three children at home, on my terms, without medication, and without interruptions were the most empowering moments for me."

Survivor contestant: Tim Spicer

Tim Spicer (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Tim Spicer is a 'charismatic' 31-year-old college coach residing in Atlanta, Georgia. He has had plenty of close shaves, including two eye incidents, with one leaving a metal hanger stuck in his eye after jumping off a table.

He claims that his friends view him as a positive individual when describing his qualities:

"God’s child. Tim is extremely uplifting, a good listener, and a great friend to have. Tim is always down for a good time."

Survivor contestant: Venus Vafa

Venus Vafa (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Venus Vafa is a 24-year-old data analyst from Toronto, Ontario (Canada). She describes herself as passionate, persistent and sassy. Her biggest accomplishment is graduating from university:

"My biggest accomplishment is also my biggest lesson in never giving up: graduating from university."

Vafa is looking to follow in the footsteps of Season 16 winner Parvati Shallow and win the $1 million cash prize.

Survivor contestant: Bhanu Gopal

Bhanu Gopal (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Bhanu Gopal is an IT quality analyst born in Visakhapatnam, India. He resides in Acton, Massachusetts, and could be the energetic spark of the season.

The 41-year-old enjoys dancing and claims to be 'very good at making first impressions'. He's a proud citizen of the United States of America.

Survivor contestant: Tevin Davis

Tevin Davis (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Tevin Davis is a 24-year-old actor from Richmond, Virginia. He could be a big risk taker, as he has done so during his acting career.

A 'country boy at heart', Davis took a risk in accepting an offer to feature in Beauty in the Beast while he was in eighth grade. He has taken many risks in life:

"I have also taken many risks being an advocate for Black bodies, minorities and the oppressed."

Survivor contestant: Randen Montalvo

Randen Motalvo (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Randen Montalvo is a 41-year-old aerospace tech born in Brooklyn, New York. He describes himself as analytical, persistent and passionate, while his friends think that he's relentless.

He says that he's excited to meet Probst and also dreams of encountering American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Ben Katzman

Ben Katzman (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Ben Katzman is a 31-year-old musician from Miami, Florida, who enjoys playing guitar and chilling on the beach. He appears to be humble and that he's most proud of:

"(Be) alive today and being able to share my journey with my family and students."

Survivor contestant: Hunter McKnight

Hunter McKnight (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Hunter McKnight is yet another teacher in the cast. The 28-year-old may have prior knowledge of the Reality TV series, having claimed to build challenges synonymous with the show.

He appears to be intelligent, making it through school without a grade below an A.

Survivor contestant: Liz Wilcox

Liz Wilcox (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Liz Wilcox is a 35-year-old from Orlando, Florida. She describes herself as 'fun-seeking' and has an admirable story to tell.

The marketing strategist explained that she was mute until the age of seven:

"I was mute until the age of 7, had a crazy nervous tick, and would hyperventilate from nerves. Now, I’m a public speaker and the face of my company. You would never guess!"

Survivor contestant: Tiffany Ervin

Tiffany Ervin (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Tiffany Ervin is a 33-year-old artist from Elizabeth, New Jersey. She, of course, enjoys painting and photography.

She's a gambler, as she loves playing the lottery, which may bode well for her chances in the show.

Survivor contestant: David "Jelinsky" Jelinsky

David Kalinsky (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

David Jelinksy is a 22-year-old slot machine salesman who enjoys playing basketball and bowling. He made the bold decision to drop out of high school after one year but says that it has 'paid off' thus far.

The youngest contestant in the show is looking to replicate the exploits of season-winning trio Fabio, Sami, Russell, Tyson and Rick Devens in Fiji.

Survivor contestant: Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams

Jemila Hussain-Adams (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Jemila 'Jem' Hussain-Adams is a 32-year-old international brand mentor born in Berbice, Guyana. She resides in Chicago, Illinois, and says that surviving in the United States is one of her biggest accomplishments.

Jem may be constantly pointing out that she's from South America and isn't Indian. Her friends describe her as outgoing and always looking to have fun.

Survivor contestant: Kenzie Patty

Kenzie Patty (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Kenzie Patty is a 29-year-old salon owner from Charlotte, North Carolina. She's a 'resilient, resourceful, driven, self-sufficient and adventurous' individual who loves jigsaws and playing cards.

The North Carolina native took a big risk opening her salon, as she had no business degree.

Survivor contestant: Charlie Davis

Charlie Davis (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Charlie Davis is a 26-year-old residing in Boston, Massachusetts. He's looking to play the Reality TV show game, like season 28's Spencer Blasdoe.

The law student is a passionate individual as he explained:

"You would never be able to tell how hard I fight for the people I love."

Survivor contestant: Q Burdette

Q Burdette (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Q Burdette is a real estate agent from Memphis, Tennessee, whose hobbies include fishing and building houses. The 29-year-old is one of 17 children and is the first in his family to graduate college.

Survivor contestant: Jessica "Jess" Chong

Jessica Chong (Image: Entertainment Weekly).

Jessica 'Jess' Chong is a 37-year-old whose hometowns are Hong Kong and Toronto. She resides in San Francisco, California.

She's a software engineer who describes herself as a 'social butterfly'. The San Francisco native has an identical twin and loves mentoring people in her job.

Fans can catch the season premiere of Survivor on Wednesday (February 28) on Paramount+.