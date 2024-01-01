Who was Parvati Shallow married to? All about her ex-husband and kid as ‘Survivor’ star comes out as queer

American reality TV personality Parvati Shallow, best known for winning the show Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, recently made headlines after she announced through Instagram that she was “queer.”

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy New Year, [red heart emoji, rainbow emoji, pride emoji],” she wrote.

The post came with a photo booth film strip of Parvati Shallow posing cozily with Canadian comedian, actor, and screenwriter Mae Martin, thus confirming their relationship.

Mar Martin identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. The Taskmaster star reposted the photo and wrote in the caption:

“Parv’s here, she’s queer. Happy New Year [pink, purple, and blue heart emojis].”

Martin also shared happy pictures of them on their Instagram Stories, including the one where they could be seen riding a beachside Ferris wheel, with Parvati winking at the camera.

In the wake of this, the focus has shifted to Parvati Shallow’s previous relationships, including being married to John Fincher.

Everything you need to know about Parvati Shallow’s former husband and child

Parvati Shallow started dating Survivor: Samoa star John Fincher in 2014. They dated for three years until they got engaged in January 2017. Six months later, they tied the knot. In July 2018, the couple was blessed with a daughter named Ama.

However, the marriage ended in 2021 when Parvati filed a divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences,” as per People. Later it was revealed that Shallow acquired a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her former husband, which was dismissed after a couple of weeks. The pair currently shares joint custody of their daughter.

Exploring, in brief, Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin’s relationship

Before confirming their queer relationship on Saturday, the 41-year-old Parvati Shallow earlier hinted that she was romantically involved with the 36-year-old Mae Martin via a November Instagram post. It contained photos of her daughter Ama, posing with Martin, alongside a few other friends and family members. The caption of the post read as follows:

“Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time,” she wrote. “They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry. They celebrate your wins and lift you up… They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey.”

Parvati Shallow also alluded to how Martin played hide and seek with her daughter after dinner and helped her with her art projects. Likewise, she suggested how they threw a surprise birthday party for her. So far, it remains unclear when the couple began dating.

The announcement of her being in a relationship with the Feel Good (a British comedy starring Lisa Kudrow and Charlotte Ritchie) maker and identifying as queer comes in the wake of Shallow’s return to TV with the upcoming second season of the reality show The Traitors, scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, on Peacock, as per People.

Previously, she has been on Survivor: Cook Islands before winning $1 million in 2008 for Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites. Later, she became the runner-up in 2010's Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains and was also a part of 2020's Survivor: Winners At War.