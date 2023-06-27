Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York on HBO Max: Release date, plot, and more

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York is an upcoming and highly absorbing HBO original documentary series, that is all set to make its debut with its first episode exclusively on HBO and its popular streaming platform Max, on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Anthony Caronna has acted as the director of the brand new docuseries.

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York has been gleaned from author Elon Green's critically acclaimed novel titled, Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust and Murder in Queer New York.

The documentary series will chronicle the chilling true story of the 1990s sinister serial killer who invoked havoc in the LGBTQ+ community in New York by targeting gay men in the city.

Ever since the news of Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York was released by HBO, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see how the entire heart-wrenching real-life story will unfold.

HBO's brand new docuseries Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York consists of a total of 4 parts

What is the complete schedule of the upcoming true-crime documentary series?

HBO Documentaries @HBODocs Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, an @HBO original documentary series, tells the true story of the LGBTQ+ community’s fight to solve a series of murders in New York City in the early 1990s. #LastCallHBO premieres July 9 on @StreamOnMax Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, an @HBO original documentary series, tells the true story of the LGBTQ+ community’s fight to solve a series of murders in New York City in the early 1990s. #LastCallHBO premieres July 9 on @StreamOnMax. https://t.co/Xah8lVsEc0

Scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the highly anticipated HBO docuseries, Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, will have a total of four episodes.

The air time of the episodes is 9 pm to 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). New episodes will arrive on HBO and Max every Sunday on a weekly basis. Take a closer look at the complete release schedule of all four episodes of the documentary series below:

Episode 1: July 9, 2023 (Sunday)

July 9, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 2: July 16, 2023 (Sunday)

July 16, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 3: July 23, 2023 (Sunday)

July 23, 2023 (Sunday) Episode 4: July 30, 2023 (Sunday)

What to expect from the upcoming HBO original documentary series?

Elon Green @elongreen Some personal news! I’m an executive producer on a “Last Call” documentary series directed by Anthony Caronna. Executive producers include Howard Gertler, Charlize Theron, Liz Garbus, and Dan Cogan. First episode airs July 9. press.wbd.com/na/media-relea… Some personal news! I’m an executive producer on a “Last Call” documentary series directed by Anthony Caronna. Executive producers include Howard Gertler, Charlize Theron, Liz Garbus, and Dan Cogan. First episode airs July 9. press.wbd.com/na/media-relea…

The series has been executive produced by Howard Gertler, Charlize Theron, Kate Barry and Elon Green, among others. A synopsis for the new docuseries, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"As the AIDS crisis intensifies in the early 1990s, homophobia and hate crimes increase, and a serial killer preys on gay men in New York City by infiltrating the queer nightlife to identify his victims."

The brief synopsis for the four-part docuseries provides the audience with clues regarding what to expect. By the looks of it, the HBO original documentary will take viewers on an emotionally heavy and thought-provoking journey.

In the upcoming docuseries, the audience will see how the rise of the AIDs calamity called on an array of hate crimes and intense and violent homophobia in the early 1990s.

The series will center around a real-life monstrous serial killer who began preying upon gay men in the city of New York. The serial killer targeted the queer nightlife in New York to find his victims.

Tom and Lorenzo @tomandlorenzo



A 1990s Serial Killer Targeting Gay Men in New York City Ignites LGBTQ+ Activism.



@HBO HBO Original Docuseries LAST CALL: WHEN A SERIAL KILLER STALKED QUEER NEW YORK Debuts July 9.A 1990s Serial Killer Targeting Gay Men in New York City Ignites LGBTQ+ Activism. @HBO Docs HBO Original Docuseries LAST CALL: WHEN A SERIAL KILLER STALKED QUEER NEW YORK Debuts July 9.A 1990s Serial Killer Targeting Gay Men in New York City Ignites LGBTQ+ Activism. @HBO @HBODocs https://t.co/seSh0ZIIHX

The HBO documentary series, Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, will put its prime focus on the true hate and crime story in 1990s New York and shed light upon the deeply rooted biases in the media and the criminal justice system of the time.

The series will also showcase the rise of activism in light of the chaotic situation. It will highlight the remarkable efforts of the activists which included the NYC Anti-Violence Project, in making the law enforcement of the city recognize the hate crimes and protect the marginalized community.

Thus, without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for an intensely woven true-crime documentary series.

Don't forget to watch Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, which will arrive with episode 1 on July 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET on HBO and Max.

Poll : 0 votes