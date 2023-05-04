Angel City on HBO: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

Angel City, a new sports documentary series on HBO, will debut on May 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes on May 17 and May 18 at the same time. The docuseries entails the story of Angel City Football Club's origin story and how it has managed to become one of the most famous teams in the National Women's Soccer League today.

Here's the official synopsis of the docuseries by HBO:

"Angel City is a gripping docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club. Pulling back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season of the female-founded and led team, the series reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports."

The team first garnered a lot of attention for its high-profile owners including Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm, and Serena Williams but has since managed to break out of that shell and create its standing for the extremely talented players that it comprises. The docuseries will encapsulate not only the origin of the club but also its growth throughout the years and where it aims to go.

This three-part documentary series is directed by Arlene Nelson and executive produced by Academy Award-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O’Malley.

Angel City's latest trailer features snippets of interviews with club members

HBO released the trailer for the series on May 3, 2023. It provides viewers a glimpse of what's to come in the new documentary series by displaying brief clips from interviews with the team members as they share their honest opinions on various issues. The documentary not only promises to be thoroughly entertaining but also insightful and motivating.

It takes us behind the scenes as these determined women try and make their marks and really build something from scratch. Natalie Portman, the owner of the club, can be seen talking about how she never thought of owning a football club let alone estimate its success in today's environment whereas team member Jasmyne Spencer talks about how the team is committed to building a future for the next generation.

Angel City tries to bring forth not only the club's personal struggles to reach where it has but also its overall contribution to women's sports in the world and how winning and losing is not what matters to the team but rather the relevance of women's sport, in general, is what they aspire to achieve. To fill a stadium, and put on an entertaining show is the main focus of the team. To quote a line from the trailer that manages to encapsulate this:

"Every day, we must come in and lay a brick. It's really, really tough. But it's brick by brick."

Echoing this, Catherine Davila, Angel City FC's Head of Community, continues to elaborate on her strong belief that women's sport is the future, and for that, they must fill up the stadium today while Freya Coombe, the club manager talks about how grateful she is for the opportunity to represent women's sport today and about their chance to create history.

More about Angel City

The docuseries will have three episodes that will be premiering on May 16, May 17, and May 18 respectively that are namely Brick by Brick, Running with the Angels and It’s Who We Are.

The first episode of the series Brick by Brick will entail the story of how Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman, and Julie Uhrman begin the process of building Angel City Football Club from the ground up ahead of its first season in the NWSL and the struggles they face as they try to do so.

The second episode of the series Running with the Angels will put forth the internal struggles and stress that the team players and staff deal with, living up to the club’s ambitious goals and a devastating injury puts the team’s resiliency to the test.

In the third episode of the docuseries, It’s Who We Are, ACFC searches for solutions in their roster while fighting for a playoff spot during the final weeks of their inaugural season.

With so many interesting voices in the mix, it is clear why fans are anticipating the docu-series to be an intriguing and informative watch.

Angel City is set to premiere on May 16, 2023, on HBO.

