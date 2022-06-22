"People have said I look a little bit like that": Camille Vasquez claims Eva Longoria could play her in a movie, receives fans approval

Camille Vasquez appeared in her first one-on-one televised interview with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez, where she said Eva Longoria could be an excellent fit to play her.

During the candid conversation, Lopez asked Vasquez if she ever had her movie, which actress would she cast to play her role. The lawyer responded to the question with a laugh and initially said she would allow casting directors to decide on professionals:

“I think I should leave that to the casting directors, they get paid a lot of money to do that.”

However, Vasquez then shared that she would like to cast some Latina actresses like Salma Hayek or Eva Longoria to play her role and even mentioned that people told her she sometimes resembles the latter:

“I don’t know some wonderful Latina actress that... Salma Hayek or Eva Longoria. There been some people who have said I look a little bit like them.”

Shortly after, the interviewer revealed that Longoria is his friend and a “sweetheart” and joked that they could “line up” the actress to take on Vasquez’s role.

Fans react to Camille Vasquez saying Eva Longoria could play her role in a film

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez won hearts across the globe during his defamation trial with Amber Heard and has continued to maintain her popularity on social media platforms. The attorney soon became an internet sensation and garnered a massive following of her own.

Fans of Depp also came together to launch a merch line for the attorney featuring some of her iconic quotes from the trial on its products. Several merchandise items came with quotes like “Camille Vasquez for President” and “Camille is my lawyer.”

More recently, Discovery+ revealed that the attorney is set to star in an upcoming docuseries about the Depp vs. Heard trial alongside her fellow lawyer Benjamin Chew. Vasquez appeared in her solo interview with Access Hollywood and said she would like to see Eva Longoria play her in a movie.

Following Vasquez’s comment, several fans and social media users took to Twitter and YouTube to react to her choice:

As comments continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Vasquez will know the actress's role on screen in the coming days.

Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Johnny Depp trial

Camille Vasquez opened up about an emotional moment during Johnny Depp's trial (Image via Getty Images)

Camille Vasquez recently opened up about her childhood while speaking to Mario Lopez for her Access Hollywood interview. She revealed that she grew up in hotels as her family often stayed in Hilton properties where her father worked as an executive:

“I had a really blessed childhood, but we grew up fast because we were reflections of our father and it was his place of employment and we lived there, but we also had to be, you know, proper young ladies.”

The attorney also shared a heartwarming story that made her emotional during the Depp vs. Heard trial. She recalled how a mother drove her daughter out of school to watch the trial because she wanted the child to meet Vasquez:

“I had a mother drive, take her daughter out of school and drive her to watch the trial. During one of the breaks and she, she stopped me, and she made me cry because she said, ‘I took my daughter out of school, it was important enough because I wanted her to meet you.’”

Vasquez continued:

“And, you know she said there aren’t role models out there. Young, female, Hispanic role models for her to look up to and you’ve been that for her, so thank you. And I, again I was really touched by that, and I don’t know how it happened but other than I was just doing my job.”

Camille Vasquez is also set to represent Johnny Depp in court again for his upcoming trial against film crew member Gregg Brooks, who accused the actor of assault.

