"Like Natalie Portman when she was 12 years old": Bobby Lee Tijuana podcast clip goes viral as comedian sparks outrage 

Comedian Bobby Lee is receiving immense flack on social media for his story about his encounter with a streetwalker. The internet sensation has repeatedly narrated his Tijuana, Mexico experience in several podcast episodes. Clips of the same have resurfaced online and has led to his online cancelation. Several netizens are accusing him of spending the night with a victim of child trafficking. However, Bobby Lee has defended himself in the past about the same by clarifying that the woman was an adult.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details pertaining to r*pe and s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Bobby Lee has narrated the now-infamous story on several shows including Opie and Anthony SiriusXM show, DVDASA, This Past Weekend by Theo Von and on his very own podcast, TigerBelly.

During the This Past Weekend podcast episode, which he appeared in on January 2020, the comedian told the host that he frequented a Tijauna brothel while working as a waiter in his early 20s. Due to his lack of dating experience, he reportedly found himself having meetings with several women at hotels.

Before narrating the story, Lee warned the podcast hosts- “this is gonna be a hard story to tell, I don’t know if I can get around it. Honestly, if you think this is gonna ruin me, will you cut it out?”

Lee went on to explain that while he was walking down “ho*ker alley,” he met a “girl that seemed scared. That’s the one I wanted.” While describing how the lady looked, he compared her to a 13-year-old Natalie Portman.

Reacting to the disturbing story, one netizen wrote online:

Reminder, children CANNOT consent, they are ALWAYS being trafficked. Jakku @jakkuxd @HawksNest Bobby Lee told some funny jokes in Tijuana! You should look up Bobby Lee Tijuana! @HawksNest Bobby Lee told some funny jokes in Tijuana! You should look up Bobby Lee Tijuana! TW: Bobby Lee describing R-wording a girl in Tijuana that he said looked like Natalie Portman, when she was 12yrs old.Reminder, children CANNOT consent, they are ALWAYS being trafficked. twitter.com/jakkuxd/status… TW: Bobby Lee describing R-wording a girl in Tijuana that he said looked like Natalie Portman, when she was 12yrs old.Reminder, children CANNOT consent, they are ALWAYS being trafficked. twitter.com/jakkuxd/status… https://t.co/na3Fjugkjv

Bobby Lee leaves netizens alarmed after podcast clip goes viral

In the podcast, Lee goes on to explain that he spent the night with the aforementioned girl and at one point he saw that she was crying “snot bubbles, the whole thing.” In response to this, Lee revealed that he “power f**ked her.”

When the hosts of the podcast began to get apprehensive about the girl’s age, Bobby Lee clarified that he was spending the night with an adult, a “fully grown woman.”

While narrating the same story on the TigerBelly podcast, Lee revealed that he was desiring a “girl facing the wall… the one that doesn’t want to be here.”

Internet users were left uncomfortable after clips of Lee narrating the Tijuana story resurfaced online. Many expressed that they were extremely disturbed by his story. A few comments online read:

Yely @themamagochez @The8BitIdiot I need to shower after listening to that @lopezalejndraxo I was a fan before I learned thisI need to shower after listening to that @The8BitIdiot @lopezalejndraxo I was a fan before I learned this 😭😭😭😭 I need to shower after listening to that

lani 🐇 @superspicesize @The8BitIdiot I felt so sick hearing that interview hearing how she was crying @The8BitIdiot I felt so sick hearing that interview hearing how she was crying

mrmr @FirstOnetoSee @The8BitIdiot Damn that story gave me a headache. @The8BitIdiot Damn that story gave me a headache.

Jaime lee @Nearlyvintage_ @The8BitIdiot I couldn’t even finish listening to the whole thing. Very disturbing @The8BitIdiot I couldn’t even finish listening to the whole thing. Very disturbing

GodDamnHarold @GodDamnHarold @The8BitIdiot I hope this isn’t true I’ve been watching him since a kid but if it is then it might be a rap for bro @The8BitIdiot I hope this isn’t true I’ve been watching him since a kid but if it is then it might be a rap for bro

make the friendship bracelets @roseroseaaa @The8BitIdiot The way he keeps referring to the victims as “girls” and saying they look very young, but then says “I don’t know how old they are” makes my blood boil, he knows they were children @The8BitIdiot The way he keeps referring to the victims as “girls” and saying they look very young, but then says “I don’t know how old they are” makes my blood boil, he knows they were children

Swing it out @rasmus1509 @The8BitIdiot How is he still in broad day light and bragging about it. That's sick @The8BitIdiot How is he still in broad day light and bragging about it. That's sick

H3 Productions’ Ethan Klein defends Bobby Lee

Despite the comedian himself not addressing the backlash, H3 podcast’s Ethan Klein revealed in the past that he spoke to Lee after hearing the “disturbing” story. Klein revealed that Lee had told him that the story was simply a “joke” and was to be taken as “dark” comedy. Lee reportedly claimed that the incident never occurred.

Klein stated that he believes Lee as he was the only person involved in the joke. He added that considering the fact that the woman’s identity remains unknown, his only choice is to believe the comedian.

