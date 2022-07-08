"She changed my life in so many different ways": Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn breakup, leave fans distraught 

Comedian and TigerBelly podcast co-hosts Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn have called it quits. The former took to their joint podcast informing fans that the two split.

Although dealing with separations can be painful, Bobby Lee seemingly claimed that he does not hold any grudges against his former wife. He said that Kuhn had changed his "life in so many different ways."

Fans were left saddened after the unexpected announcement.

Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn are best known for their podcast TigerBelly, which they launched in 2015. Sources claim that the two met through Tinder in 2013. The couple went on to have a long relationship, which was celebrated among fans.

In the most recent episode of the podcast titled “Ep355: Bobby & Khalyla Break Up," Bobbly Lee addressed the separation, as Khalyla was not seen on the podcast. Lee announced:

“Oh god… this is hard. Alright, I just want to announce to everybody that Khalyla and I are no longer together… I want to say that Khalyla is the love of my life, my best friend, if there was a book about my life she would be, if there were 10 chapters, she would be four of them at least, five of them… she changed my life in so many different ways, she reinvented who I was.”

Khalyla Kuhn addressed the separation on her podcast Trash Tuesday as well. In the most recent episode, she said:

"No matter where I go... no matter wherever we go, the love is permament, we never grew apart, we grew even closer but in what capacity we choose to move forward in this life together where whether its a couple, whether its just you know close family, whether its a business partner... I just don't think I want to give so much of that away anymore because I do love him and for once in my life I want to protect what we have, which I wasn't doing for a very long time."

Netizens react to Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn separating

The now former couple became fan favorites after the two started their own podcast and shared highlights of their relationship on social media. The two would often share pictures of each other on their respective Instagram profiles. Hence, their relationship coming to an end came as a surprise.

However, some stated that the separation would be good for the two as the two did face issues in the past. In 2019, Kuhn was accused of cheating on Bobby Lee with athlete Brendan Schaub. It was reported that Schaub and Kuhn were sending text messages to each other, resulting in the comedian getting suspicious. At the same time, reports also claimed that Kuhn cleared the air by assuring fans that they were only talking about sports.

In 2018, Kuhn was also accused of being a gold digger. This comes after the podcast host joked that she would not date Lee if it was not for the money. This left netizens furious. However, she later clarified her comments on Instagram.

The couple also announced in recent months that they were in an open relationship. Khayla Kuhn mentioned on Trash Tuesday's latest episode that she did not instigate the idea of having an open relationship.

However, neither of them have stated this as the reason behind their separation.

Although the reason for their split has not been made public, it is safe to say that both Bobby Lee and Khayla Kuhn's fans were left saddened.

A few comments on the tabloid account @defnoodles' announcement of the split said that they loved the couple together. Meanwhile, others were heartbroken due to the breakup. Here are some of the comments:

Netizens react to Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn's separation (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Who is Khalyla Kuhn?

Khalyla Kuhn is an Instagram influencer and podcast co-host. Other than hosting the TigerBelly podcast with Bobby Lee, she also hosts the Trash Tuesday podcast with her friends Annie Lederman and Esther Povitsky.

Kuhn has amassed over 332k followers on her Instagram profile. Although she and Bobby Lee have called it quits, pictures of them together remained on the platform at the time of writing this article.

Following her high school graduation, she pursued a biochemistry degree. She also worked as an anatomy, microbiology and physiology tutor to add to her earnings.

As many fans know, the influencer is keenly interested in sports. She enjoys mixed martial arts the most, among many others.

