"It was so stupid": Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West affair rumours on Impaulsive podcast 

Jeffree Star recently appeared as a guest on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, where, during their chat, he addressed some of the drama and controversies related to him in the past.

During the discussion, Paul brought up a past dating rumour which stated that Star had an affair with Kanye West.

The makeup guru shut down the claims and responded by saying:

“Someone made rumours about me and Kanye, correct? It was so stupid.”

The rumours came to light in the wake of Kim and Kanye's divorce announcement, a few months before Star had suffered a deadly accident in Wyoming.

Jeffree Star talks about his dating life on the Impaulsive podcast

When Logan Paul questioned Star about his dating life, asking him if he has to "work" to find dates, the makeup mogul responded by saying:

"After this(interview) we'll show you my phone, you can see all your friends and rappers DMing me their f**king n*des. So no, I don’t have to do any work. So it’s when I choose to have fun, that they’re available."

He added that he doesn't reveal or take the names of their dates in public, which is why people are comfortable going out with him. He said:

They can't trust anyone, A-listers, rappers, they can't trust anyone. They're afraid of people taking videos for outing them and doing all these things where I'm like, "I don't give a f**k about any of that."

When the conversation turned towards the partners Star has been with, and Paul's co-host Mike Majlak asked Star about his alleged rumours of dating Kanye, he denied them, stating that they were "untrue" and saying:

"I guess it made sense, I live in Wyoming, I live in Hidden Hills. We both live in the same area. It's the way it was mapped out."

The origins of the Jeffree Star and Kanye West dating rumours

The rumour was started by TikTok creator Ava Louise, also known as the "Toilet Girl," for trying to start a "Coronavirus Challenge" where she filmed herself licking a plane's toilet seat.

In January 2021, Louise posted a TikTok video in which she claimed:

“Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while. ”

She did not name anyone in her video but liked a comment that asked if Jeffree Star was the beauty guru she was referring to.

Her was assumed to be a yes, and the news spread like wildfire. Star didn't address the rumour at first but later called it "bizarre" in an interview with US Weekly.

A few days later, one of Louise's friends shared a screen recording of her accepting that the rumour was made for clout and had no significant truth. The audio said :

"I made this entire scandal up, there's literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said, I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again."

Louise later took to TikTok asking people to stop "being mad" and sending her hate over the "biggest internet scandal of 2021." She asked internet users to "calm down", as she had created the video for entertainment.

