Who is Ava Louise? Coronavirus challenge creator claims she spent the night with Antonio Brown before on-field meltdown

Instagram influencer Ava Louise revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that NFL star Antonio Brown snuck her into his hotel room the night before the latter stormed off the field during a game. The model also shared a slew of text messages between the two prior to Brown’s infamous walk out.

The 33-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers player left the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. He claimed to have done so after he was forced to play with an injured ankle which required surgery.

Ava Louise revealed in an interview that the wide receiver wished to spend the night with her, leading to her having to sneak out of Brown’s room the next day as he had a 7:00 am meeting with Tom Brady.

How old is Ava Louise?

The Instagram model is 23 years old. She rose to internet stardom during the coronavirus pandemic, after licking a toilet seat for a viral challenge. She is also famously known for her 2019 interview with Dr. Phil where she claimed that she would “rather die hot than live ugly.”

Ava Louise also released a song titled Skinny Legend Anthem, which went viral on TikTok. Viral sensation Charli D’Amelio also performed to the song on the video sharing app.

The model currently holds over 378k followers on Instagram.

Ava Louise told the Daily Mail that the two began messaging each other on Instagram. The two had reportedly never met each other till New Year’s Day. The model revealed that she was set to spend the night with her friends until Brown messaged her to meet him. He offered her a "bonus" if she would spend the night and "hang out" with him.

Ava Louise's text messages with Antonio Brown 1/2 (Image via Daily Mail)

Ava Louise's text messages with Antonio Brown 2/2 (Image via Daily Mail)

Louise revealed that she was unsure about meeting the athlete but had "to find out what’s going on," as she had received voice messages in which he spoke incoherently.

The model reportedly arrived at his hotel at 11:15 pm and had to sneak past security. NFL Covid rules stated that players must be secure in a 'bubble' which would not allow them to meet guests.

Louise told the Daily Mail that Brown was ranting about Covid regulations and also said, "F**k the NFL."

Antonio Brown also hinted to the model that he would be leaving the field the next day. He reportedly said to Louise:

"I'm going to give you tickets, I can't wait for you to see what I do tomorrow. I can't wait for you to see me tomorrow."

Ava Louise texted the athlete about him storming off the field but Brown refused to respond to the same.

Ava Louise messages Antonio Brown following field storm off (Image via Daily Mail)

When asked why she was speaking about the night before the infamous storm out, she stated:

“I had no intention of exposing Antonio Brown ever but then I saw what happened and I thought, 'Oh, my God, I've seen the events leading up to this breakdown – I'm involved.' I really couldn't understand half of what he said [at the hotel] because he was mumbling. This man really did not seem OK.”

The model expressed concern for Brown’s mental health. The latter did not comment on the meeting with Ava Louise at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Siddharth Satish