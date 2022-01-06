"Seems odd Bruce Arians opens with 'This is BA'" - NFL fans left questioning the authenticity of screenshots shared by Antonio Brown 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is releasing screenshots of a supposed conversation with head coach Bruce Arians regarding the health of his ankle. One screenshot says the following:

“This is BA. Make sure your ready to go tomorrow. We ARE NOT resting for the playoffs.”

The response showed that Arians messaged him, saying to call him. In response, he messages the Buccaneers head coach a picture of him getting work done on his ankle.

The reported reason for his exit during Tampa Bay’s Week 17 game versus the New York Jets was an ankle injury.

In a statement by the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, his ankle was the reason he did not re-enter the game:

"Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured. "Despite the pain I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it all for the team.

He went on to explain the pain he was in with his ankle:

"I played until it was clear that I couldn't use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities. On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted ‘What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?'

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game, the former Steeler made his way out of the stadium by taking off his uniform and his shoulder pads on the team sidelines.

Next, he took off his undershirt as left MetLife Stadium while giving a peace sign to fans. He was seen waiting on an Uber outside the stadium.

Instead of flying back with the team to Tampa, the wide receiver attended a Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Arena as they faced the Memphis Grizzlies the next night.

NFL Fans Question Brown's Screenshots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

@maswright62 wants the four-time All-Pro player to get some help:

Kal-El Atreides points out that the "This is BA" at the top of the message is a red flag:

But other NFL fans see this as him being right all along. According to Twitter user New Jack Wayne, this should free the wide receiver:

Content writer Phil Jones says AB will get the last laugh:

No matter what side you're on, this situation looks to be far from over.

