Tana Mongeau to do YouTube reaction video to TanaCon Dr. Phil episode, fans say charge "$20 to watch it"

YouTuber Tana Mongeau hints at a possible comeback after telling her fans she plans to make a reaction to "Dr. Phil's" series of episodes investigating the controversy behind the infamous TanaCon.

With over 5 million YouTube subscribers, Tana Mongeau has acquired a large following from doing a variety of videos. Within the past few years, Tana Mongeau has run into a multitude of controversies, including her marriage to Jake Paul, her alleged relationship with Bella Thorne, and TanaCon.

As the episode aired today, May 17, Tana built fan anticipation when saying she was going to do a reaction video to the episode. She said:

IM GONNA DO A YOUTUBE VIDEO REACTING TO DR PHIL OMG IM SCREAMINGGGGG — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) May 18, 2021

Tana Mongeau's response to Dr. Phil regarding TanaCon

Tana Mongeau took to Twitter on May 17 to share her response regarding her former business partner, Michael Weist, going on "Dr. Phil" to discuss the infamous TanaCon event.

TanaCon took place on June 22, 2018 at the Anaheim Marriott Suites in Anaheim, California. Tana Mongeau and her former business partner Michael Weist allegedly created TanaCon out of spite, due to YouTube not inviting her to VidCon.

Fans of Tana lined up for hours under the hot sun without any food, water, or shade. According to many in attendance, people received harsh sunburns and severe dehydration. TanaCon was then shut down that same day, as multiple disasters occurred.

After the events of TanaCon, furious attendees and former fans of Tana sent her and Michael death threats and angry messages.

Fast forward to May 2021, news had come out that Michael was to appear on "Dr. Phil", recalling his point of view on the TanaCon situation and speaking out about how he felt being "ostracized" from the internet.

Also read: "I am being blackmailed" James Charles returns to Twitter after hiatus to speak about the lawsuit against him

Tana responded to the news by tweeting out:

should i send dr phil a cease and desist lawsuit for fun https://t.co/vt9ZmpvoZh — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) May 17, 2021

Tana also spoke out stating that she was approached by Dr. Phil for the same reason last year, stating:

referencing this tweet now lmfao https://t.co/R6Zbi5xlcO — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) May 17, 2021

Also read: "Pray there isn't a victim out there": Gabbie Hanna addresses assault allegations against YouTuber Jen Dent

Fan anticipate Tana Mongeau's new video about Michael Weist

Followers of Tana agreed in the comments stating that she needed to make a YouTube video, reacting to the alleged "tea" that Michael was going to spill. Meanwhile, other fans were warning her of a possible lawsuit would entail if she were to do so. They said:

I’m surprised you’re not putting it on OF and charging $20 to watch it. I wish you cared about YouTube still. — Samantha Grace (@SamanthaGracexO) May 18, 2021

DO ITTTTT — Cy Banks ✨🦋 (@LocalSadHoe) May 18, 2021

will u get demonitized for saying your own name — Jake Kelly (@jake_KELLY24) May 18, 2021

I can’t fucking wait I was like hell no this bitch didn’t go on Dr. Phil talking shit about you — Jana Marie Cooper (@JanaMarieCoope2) May 18, 2021

GIRL PLEEEEEAAASSSSSSSEEEEEEEEEE UPLOAD IT ASAPPPPPODJDJCJWJAJSBSNDDBDNDB WE NNEEEEED IT 😭😭😭😭😭 — MarvelTheoryGuy21 (@Guy21Marvel) May 18, 2021

you’ve been off youtube for so long u can just post an hour video of u sitting there and i’ll watch it. — Damian 💰antiago 🖤 (@damianxsantiago) May 18, 2021

You need to go to YouTube to do SOMETHING — baby face (@cakexfree) May 18, 2021

PLS PUT MICHEAL WEST IN HIS PLACE — Adriana Volper (@AdrianaVolper) May 18, 2021

Can’t wait for this video in a month! — Kennedy Lynn (@KennedyLynnToo) May 18, 2021

I’m watching this rn and Tana IM SCREAMING OVER ALL OF THIS EPISODE — 𝒟𝑒𝑒𝒥𝒶𝓎 (@heyimdeejay) May 18, 2021

Many of Tana's fans are on the lookout for her latest YouTube video detailing the relationship between her and her former business partner, Michael Weist. Meanwhile, TanaCon's episode on "Dr. Phil" airs on May 17th.

Also read: "Worry about that fat lawsuit": Bryce Hall calls out Ethan Klein for repeatedly criticizing him