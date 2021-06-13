Ava Louise claims Bryce Hall allegedly assaulted one of her friends as fans call her a "liar"

On June 12th, Ava Louise answered a question regarding Bryce Hall on her Instagram stories. However, things took a turn when she accused the TikToker of allegedly assaulting an acquaintance. The information came hours before Bryce's big fight against Austin McBroom.

22-year-old Ava Louise is an Instagram model and influencer, best known for appearing on Dr. Phil for her outrageous behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Ava publicly licked a toilet seat and went viral on TikTok. However, she caused an excessive backlash.

Bryce Hall accused of assault

On Sunday afternoon, Ava Louise answered a question from her Instagram Q & A. One fan asked Ava if she would perform an inappropriate act with Bryce. To which she answered:

"I was recently told he date r***d someone I know. So no f***ing thanks."

The news came hours before Bryce Hall's match against Austin McBroom in the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, is organized by Social Gloves. The headlining fight will be between the patriarch of the ACE Family, Austin McBroom, and TikTok's Bryce Hall.

Also read: "This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at a boxing press conference

Fans discredit Ava Louise for "lying"

Fans took to Twitter to express their disgust over Ava Louise's claims. Many alleged the influencer was lying in able to receive attention.

of course it’s the doctor phil girl — rita ✨| luke skywalker lovebot ☂︎ ꘫ (@GINNYSMARAUDER) June 12, 2021

Every word out of her mouth is a lie — ella | TEAM HALL (@ADDXHALL) June 12, 2021

wasnt she just asking for his dick a few months ago — madi (@meliojack) June 12, 2021

Trash lying about trash🤨 oh what an amazing world we live in pic.twitter.com/GO9vrNd40Q — Justgirl (@justgriiiillll) June 12, 2021

Didn’t she say she fucked him few months back — John Ehi (@Flyjohnehis) June 13, 2021

Usually I believe the victim but she's a pathological liar and has lied in the past. Even admitted to lying in the past so I'm not believing her on this. — Tina (@tinakim1997_) June 13, 2021

Thats a lie — darkforce (@darkfor72540045) June 12, 2021

I would usually always believe the victim but that bitch lies everyday 🤨 — AJ’s on mars 🖤 (@AmayaBarrett4) June 12, 2021

Stop entertaining this shit. This lady lies for a living — John (@trustinmyshank) June 12, 2021

Some went as far as to call Ava Louise a "clout chaser" because she has previously lied about many things.

not her again with the lies, not him giving attention to this clout chaser with no credible source — 🦋 (@nalgini1) June 12, 2021

Given the preoccupation with his upcoming fight, Bryce Hall has not yet responded to the allegations. Fans will be able to stream the fight on Live X Live PPV for $49.99.

Also read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen