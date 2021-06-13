Ava Louise claims Bryce Hall allegedly assaulted one of her friends as fans call her a "liar"

On June 12th, Ava Louise answered a question regarding Bryce Hall on her Instagram stories. However, things took a turn when she accused the TikToker of allegedly assaulting an acquaintance. The information came hours before Bryce's big fight against Austin McBroom.
22-year-old Ava Louise is an Instagram model and influencer, best known for appearing on Dr. Phil for her outrageous behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Ava publicly licked a toilet seat and went viral on TikTok. However, she caused an excessive backlash.
Bryce Hall accused of assault
On Sunday afternoon, Ava Louise answered a question from her Instagram Q & A. One fan asked Ava if she would perform an inappropriate act with Bryce. To which she answered:
"I was recently told he date r***d someone I know. So no f***ing thanks."
The news came hours before Bryce Hall's match against Austin McBroom in the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.
The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, is organized by Social Gloves. The headlining fight will be between the patriarch of the ACE Family, Austin McBroom, and TikTok's Bryce Hall.
Fans discredit Ava Louise for "lying"
Fans took to Twitter to express their disgust over Ava Louise's claims. Many alleged the influencer was lying in able to receive attention.
Some went as far as to call Ava Louise a "clout chaser" because she has previously lied about many things.
Given the preoccupation with his upcoming fight, Bryce Hall has not yet responded to the allegations. Fans will be able to stream the fight on Live X Live PPV for $49.99.
