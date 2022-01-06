"Barbarian" - Antonio Brown reveals details of damning chat with Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians 

More details surrounding the abrupt exit of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown emerged on Wednesday. Brown released a lengthy statement revealing what he claims led to his decision to walk off the field shirtless.

Brown is stating that he was injured and the Buccaneers coaching staff, in particular head coach Bruce Arians, didn't seem to care about that and forced him on the field.

Antonio Brown has also taken to his social media accounts to show proof of his allegations. Brown posted two screenshots to his Twitter page on Thursday morning.

The text exchange is supposedly between Brown and Arians last Friday.

In the screenshots, one can see that Brown and Arians are discussing his participation level for the Week 17 game against the New York Jets.

Brown apparently sent a photo to Arians showing him getting work done on his ankle.

Brown captioned the screenshots:

"Health over Wealth" # Barbarian

Brown said in the text exchange that he re-injured his ankle while running a two-point play in practice and that he would love to be with the team if he could.

Arians finished the conversation by telling Brown to come talk to him the following day and that they could talk it out.

Two days later, Brown removed his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and pads and ran off the field at MetLife Stadium, leaving his team.

Is Bruce Arians to blame for Antonio Brown situation?

NFL fans awoke to screenshots of text message exchanges that Antonio Brown recently had.

One that has many talking is the conversation that Brown alleges he had with his former head coach Bruce Arians.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He said Bruce Arians tried to make him play through an ankle injury.



bit.ly/3n0rOFS Antonio Brown released a statement telling his side of the story in the Bucs saga.He said Bruce Arians tried to make him play through an ankle injury. Antonio Brown released a statement telling his side of the story in the Bucs saga.He said Bruce Arians tried to make him play through an ankle injury.bit.ly/3n0rOFS https://t.co/rLmUYhxATd

While the wide receiver is trying to blame Arians for forcing him to take the field and play despite an ankle injury, those text messages may not help prove his case.

Brown returned to the field in Week 16 for the first time since Week 6. In his first game back, Brown had 101 receiving yards on ten catches and didn't seem to be struggling physically.

The Buccaneers, as with all NFL teams, have daily practices and meetings that take place.

In the message, Arians also says that they can talk it out the next day. The former All-Pro receiver also claims he was forced onto the field and given a powerful painkiller that he believes is banned by the league.

Also Read Article Continues below

This story is clearly far from over and all eyes will be on how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League respond.

Edited by LeRon Haire