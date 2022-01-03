Is Antonio Brown's NFL career over?

Something very strange took place with Antonio Brown in Week 17. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were trailing against the New York Jets when Brown appeared to have a total meltdown.

He ripped off his pads, threw things into the crowd, and made a demonstrative display to the fans as he went to the locker room. The entire scene was shocking to witness.

Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left.

It is not clear why this happened. Regardless of the case on the sidelines, this is unacceptable.

But further than that, is Brown done in the NFL?

The incident is the culmination of an already hectic year for Brown in Tampa Bay. His most recent issue was getting suspended for presenting the NFL with a fake vaccination card.

He then got vaccinated, but still broke the initial rules.

That type of suspension so late in the season brought his status with the Buccaneers into question. But the team lost Chris Godwin for the season and needed all the help they could get.

That ensured Brown could return and still get a large workload in the offense.

Then came Sunday's game against the Jets. Reports claim Brown was benched by head coach Bruce Arians, which led to the outburst of taking off his shirt and throwing it into the stands.

Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench. He's gone to lockerrom on his own

Brown was seen removing his pads and leaving the field as it was rumored he was benched. Although Brown's future in the NFL is unclear, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it clear as to his status with the team.

Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.

"He is no longer a Buc."

Arians' words were clear and concise with no room left for interpretation.

So let's assume Brown is done with the Buccaneers and heads into the offseason as a free agent. He will turn 34 years old in July and was unable to stay with Tom Brady, who was perhaps the sole reason he was there.

The conversation focuses on whether an NFL team would want to take a chance on Brown in the future.

The Buccaneers basically pulled him out of exile to get him back on an NFL field. He may now likely be too big of a distraction to have in a locker room.

This is an ongoing situation and Brown likely has an explanation of his own. But as the adage goes, the video never lies.

