Who is Randy Rainbow? Comedian wins over internet with Grumpy Trump music video aimed at Donald Trump indictment

American comedian Randy Rainbow won over the internet after he released a parody song aimed at Donald Trump's indictment. The 41-year-old uploaded a four-minute video on April 3, 2023, that tackled Trump's recent indictment with a song titled Grumpy Trumpy Felon From Jamaica in Queens.

The video begins with a fake interview between Trump and Randy Rainbow for a fake news channel. The footage shown in the parody video was taken from the former president's recent interview where he claimed that Ron DeSantis begged him for an endorsement.

After he flips it, it appears as if Donald Trump is asking Rainbow to endorse him, to which the comedian says that he would rather go skiing with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Rainbow recommends a new campaign slogan for Trump, because "MAGA is so 2016." The video then cuts to a song put to the melody of Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B. The song was first recorded by the Andrews Sisters in 1941 and popularized again by Bette Midler in 1972. Rainbow emerges in threes, emulating the Andrews Sisters.

Randy Rainbow is famous for his political satire videos

Born on July 6, 1981, Randy Rainbow is a native of Huntington, New York. He became well-known in the early 2010s thanks to his political satire videos and key versions of conversations with well-known people.

Rainbow grew up on Long Island, New York, and in Plantation, Florida. In his early twenties, he relocated to New York City to seek a job in theater and began writing and making humorous videos.

In 2010, Rainbow posted a video titled Randy Rainbow Is Dating Mel Gibson. It was one of many recorded skits where Rainbow transformed celebrity audio clips into fictitious phone calls. Soon, the Randy Rainbow Bloggity BLAHg-BLAHg, which was originally meant to capture Rainbow's daily life in New York City, began to gain popularity.

The video went viral, which led to a rush of new material, including sensible versions of musical numbers and fake phone calls with Dr. Laura, Kanye West, and other famous people.

In 2016, he started focusing more on politics. Donald Trump's election gave him a seemingly endless supply of material for funny interviews and songs that made fun of both the election process and the president himself. His musical tribute to the first presidential debate got over 20 million views in just two days.

During and after the 2016 presidential campaign, his videos were seen by a lot of people. In 2019, The Randy Rainbow Show was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. His first solo LP, A Little Brains, A Little Talent, came out in 2021.

As for his recent parody video on Donald Trump, the lyrics read:

“He was a sleazy showbiz phony born in NYC / who somehow won the White House over Hillary / then after one term got the sack / when Biden pummeled his ass / but now he wants to come back / and so he’s making scenes / he’s the grumpy Trumpy felon from Jamaica in Queens.”

The song also jokes about Trump looking like "a butternut squash," and twice-impeached "bloated orange lunatic." The song further notes Donald's affection for Russian President Vladimir Putin and quips at the former president boasting about grabbing women by their private parts.

Twitter reactions to Randy Rainbow's new parody video

After Randy Rainbow's new parody video on Donald Trump went viral, Twitterati couldn't help but love it. Several users hailed the comedian for the concept and lyrics, with one even dubbing it the "most amazing thing ever."

yvette nicole brown @YNB — and sing this loudly whenever I see a red hat in the environs! 🏾 @RandyRainbow RANDY!!! This is the most amazing thing EVER! It’s what the country needed! Thanks for the captions! I’m gonna learn every word, work on my breath work — because— and sing this loudly whenever I see a red hat in the environs! @RandyRainbow RANDY!!! This is the most amazing thing EVER! It’s what the country needed! Thanks for the captions! I’m gonna learn every word, work on my breath work — because 😳😬 — and sing this loudly whenever I see a red hat in the environs! 😂❤️👏🏾💫

Eric Garland @ericgarland @RandyRainbow In case anybody thought you had peaked, this is next level. @RandyRainbow In case anybody thought you had peaked, this is next level. 🎶❤️🎵

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan

It might be your best yet!



Also, LOL at Donald Jessica trump. 🤣🤣🤣 @RandyRainbow Holy sh*t dude, this is AMAZING!!!!It might be your best yet!Also, LOL at Donald Jessica trump. 🤣🤣🤣 @RandyRainbow Holy sh*t dude, this is AMAZING!!!!It might be your best yet!Also, LOL at Donald Jessica trump. 🤣🤣🤣

David Blue @DavidBlue @RandyRainbow You are not only a fantastic satirist and an amazingly skilled vocalist, but also dropping straight-up jams. @RandyRainbow You are not only a fantastic satirist and an amazingly skilled vocalist, but also dropping straight-up jams. 🙌💃🙌

Georgia Garvey @gcgarvey @RandyRainbow I’m gonna keep liking and unliking this just so I can like it again. @RandyRainbow I’m gonna keep liking and unliking this just so I can like it again.

As of writing, Donald Trump has not reacted to the new parody video.

