Fact Check: Did Matthew Perry have a dog? Lisa Kudrow adoption claim debunked

Matthew Perry recently died from unknown causes on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Following his demise, there have been reports stating that Perry's co-star and actress, Lisa Kudrow, would adopt his pet dog. Meanwhile, People magazine has now revealed that hе does not have a dog.

Perry's cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but he was found by his assistant, who called 911. Firеfightеrs arrivеd at his rеsidеncе immediately, and they tried to revive him through CPR, but he was announcеd dead on the spot.

Perry gained recognition for his appearance as Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom Friends. He was featured in numerous other films and TV shows, including Saturday Night Live.

Multiple reports claimed that Lisa Kudrow was adopting Matthew Perry's dog

Matthew Perry's death is being mourned by his friends, family members, and fans on social media. In between all these, a source for DailyMail revealed on October 30, 2023, that Matthew's co-star Lisa Kudrow was reportedly planning to adopt his dog, Alfred.

The news was allеgеdly confirmed by Lisa's friend, whose identity remains unknown. As mentioned earlier, it has been confirmed that Perry did not have a dog at the time of death.

But Matthew Perry had a dog named Alfred when he was engaged to Molly Hurwitz from 2020 to 2021. Perry also shared a picture of the pet, a doodle mix, through his Instagram in January 2021. He was holding the dog in the photo, and the caption stated:

"This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that."

Following Hurwitz and Perry's separation in 2021, the former continued to post the moments she shared with the pet on her social media page.

The latest post was shared in September this year, which has been deleted now. Molly wrote that Alfred is now 3 years old and that he is "very annoying." She added:

"He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped get me far away from that. He is also cute as all f*ck. Cheers to you, Alfredo."

Matthew Perry's cause of death is still being investigated

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his bathtub, as per Pagе Six. The Los Angeles Police Department initially launched an investigation where they could not find any evidence of foul play.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy, which was completed by October 29, 2023, as revealed by People magazine. However, toxicology reports are yet to come out, and Perry's cause of death has been mentioned as "dеfеrrеd" for now.

Page Six stated that police officers discovered prescription drugs inside Matthew's home along with some anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and a COPD drug. He openly spoke about his addiction issues in his 2022 memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Matthew Perry made his TV debut in 1979 with 240-Robert. He later became popular for his performance as Chandler Bing in 236 episodes of Friends from 1994 to 2004. He was featured in numerous films over the years, including 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, Three to Tango, and more.