What did George Tyndall do? Charges explored as former USC gynecologist awaiting trial found dead at his home

A professional gynecologist named George Tyndall, who was associated with the University of Southern California or USC, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, as per his attorney’s statements to CNN given the following day. George Tyndall was awaiting trial for allegedly s*xually abusing multiple patients.

So far, the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed. However, an investigation is ongoing by the Los Angeles Police Department as well as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tyndall’s attorney Leonard Levine informed CNN on Thursday that his client’s friend went to check up on him at his residence after he stopped answering his calls. Upon arrival, the friend (whose name has been withheld for privacy reasons) discovered George Tyndall in an “unresponsive” state and “cold to the touch.”

George Tyndall’s lawyer said that the death of his client was “an unfortunate loss” for his family as well as those awaiting trial. They further added how Tyndall “was very much looking forward” to attending court in early 2024.

In contrast, John Manly, one of the attorneys representing several of Tyndall’s alleged victims said that the doctor’s death “before he was tried represents a complete failure of the justice system in Los Angeles.”

He also added how the trial was pending for five years even after his arrest, allowing him to escape legal repercussions.

George Tyndall inappropriately touched several female patients during medical examinations

As per CNN reports, 76-year-old Dr. George Tyndall was a gynecologist who served at the University of Southern California for nearly three decades. However, in 2017, he was fired after he was accused of s*xual abuse, assault, and harassment of his patients.

The media source cites that Tyndall was arrested and charged with 29 counts of s*x-related crimes in June 2019, which mostly included inappropriately touching at least 16 women during medical examinations at the USC student health clinic.

Following years of accusations by patients as well as medical staff, it was in May 2018 that five women first came forward, via The Los Angeles Times. Earlier, a nurse at USC even complained to the r*pe center but failed to receive justice, as per the New York Times.

A netizen expressing her disappointment at Tyndall's death. (Image via X/Audry Nafziger, JD)

The ex-gynecologist was facing 18 counts of s*xual assault and 11 counts of s*xual battery. As per the New York Times, the alleged incidents occurred between 2009 and 2016 to victims reportedly aged between 17 and 29 years.

Over the years, Tyndall pled not guilty. In fact, his then-lawyer Andrew Filler told CNN in 2019 that “none of this ever happened” and there was always someone else in the medical examination room when he checked on patients.

A netizen shares her anger at Tyndall escaping legal justice. (Image via X/Kate Cagle)

Despite terminating George Tyndall from his role as a gynecologist, in 2021, USC paid $1.1 billion to settle lawsuits against the now-dead doctor as well as the university.

In fact, as per CNN, “the settlement involved civil claims from 710 former patients of Tyndall,” and was perhaps one of the largest s*xual abuse settlement cases against any university as well as the largest personal injury settlement against any university in history.

After losing his job, Tyndall also surrendered his already-suspended medical license to the Medical Board of California, as per CNN’s first report of his crimes in September 2019.

It is important to note that apart from George Tyndall’s termination, then-USC President C.L. Max Nikias was also forced to resign. The incidents happened only a year after Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, the dean of USC’s medical school was fired over drug accusations and a promiscuous lifestyle involving prostitutes, as per the New York Times.