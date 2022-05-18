What time will The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk's Crash Course air on FX and Hulu? Details explored

FX's The New York Times Presents will air its latest documentary feature on tech billionaire Elon Musk on May 20, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The documentary, titled The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk's Crash Course, is helmed by award-winning producer and reporter Emma Schwartz. It focuses on the investigative work of The New York Times reporters Cade Metz and Neal Boudette.

The episode will focus on the numerous issues surrounding Tesla vehicles and their autopilot technology. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

''An investigation reveals the quixotic nature of Elon Musk's pursuit of self-driving technology, and the tragic results; autopilot has been a factor in several deaths and dozens of other accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged.''

The episode will shed light on the numerous accidents allegedly caused by Tesla's self-driving cars and Musk's image as a public figure.

On May 13, 2022, FX dropped a preview of the episode, which offers a peek into the investigative documentary. It features The New York Times reporters Neal Boudette and Cade Metz discussing Tesla's autopilot technology and Musk's ambition to revolutionize the auto industry.

Director of the feature Emma Schwartz is a noted documentary filmmaker, producer and reporter. She's worked on a number of FRONTLINE films about various social issues.

She has won several awards for her work, including a News & Documentary Emmy for investigative journalism, the Overseas Press Club Morton Frank award, an Investigative Reporters & Editors award, and the Gerald Loeb award.

FX's The New York Times Presents is a series of investigative documentaries brought to light by various journalists from different countries. The official synopsis of the series on FX reads:

''The New York Times Presents" is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of the time. With more than 1,550 journalists reporting from 160 countries, The Times publishes 250 stories a day including investigative reports, political scoops and cultural dispatches. Each documentary features investigative reporting on some of the most pressing issues of society in a visual and unforgettable way.''

The series is currently in its second season. The first season consisted of 11 episodes and focused on various controversies involving many celebrities, including Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

