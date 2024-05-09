Survivor season 46: Who is David Jelinsky? Age, personal details, and more explored

David Jelinsky will be remembered by Survivor season 46 fans for becoming the first person to get voted out of Survivor season 46.

With the season getting more intense because of its progression towards the finale, fans of the show are reading up about its contenders and what caused them to go home.

Among them, Jelinsky is the one who stands out the most because of his eccentric qualities. He was the youngest on season 46 of Survivor, at 21, and the youngest person to get eliminated in the first place in the history of the show.

David Jelinsky is a Slot Machine Sales Specialist

Jelinsky is 21 years old and was born on November 2, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to his LinkedIn, Jelinsky attended the Doral Academy of Nevada Red Rock from 2016 to 2020. He was a Varsity Basketball Captain there and also took part in other activities such as the Varsity Quiz Bowl. He was also a part of the student council.

He then progressed to the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, to get his Bachelor's Degree in Gaming Management. He studied there from 2021 to 2025, then went to work at Gaming Entertainment Touch Technology LLC as a Slot Machine Sales Specialist. He is still working at the firm, having 2 years and 7 months of experience.

What is David Jelinsky like?

According to Parade.com, David Jelinsky's hobbies are basketball and bowling, trivia and puzzles, card games, and organization. When asked how his friends would describe him, Jelinsky said:

"Growing up, he was a hot head and would argue with you until you gave in and told him he was right…but he has matured a lot over the years and understands when he should concede in an argument."

He continued:

"He always lends an ear and an open heart when you need it and he always offers the best advice he can."

When Jelinsky was asked to go over one risk that he took in life, he referred to the gap year he took between high school and college and said that it had paid off well. He also said he was proud of his academic achievements in literature when he was asked about the accomplishment he was the most proud of.

Talking about things most people wouldn't know about him, Jelinsky said he was a theatre kid and also mentioned that he danced ballroom for two years. He was also offered a ballet scholarship.

David Jelinsky's journey on Survivor season 46

David Jelinsky was a part of the Yanu tribe, who lost the very first reward challenge of season 46 of the show. As a result, they had to nominate two players from their tribe for a penalty task to earn them the much-needed supplies. Jelinsky's zeal was noteworthy as he stepped up alongside Q to compete for the challenge.

The Yanu Tribe from Survivor season 46 (Image via Instagram/@survivorcbs)

However, he soon realized that it was impossible to finish the task at hand within the given time, which made him give up on it. This left Q and the Yanu tribe members highly disappointed in him.

The next week, he was competing against Maria and Tevin from the Nami and Siga tribes, in a card game. The game had Maria decide who among Tevin and David Jelinsky had the vote card.

Maria coaxed Jelinsky into telling her what he had. Jelinsky, in the greed of forming a cross-tribal alliance, gave up on his card, costing the Yanus a vote. But that was the last dent in his story because his tribe voted him out for his decisions.

New episodes of Survivor season 46 drop every Wednesday, on CBS, at 8 pm ET.