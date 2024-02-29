"Absolute bum": Survivor fans celebrate Jelinsky's elimination

Veteran reality TV show Survivor has returned to CBS with a landmark 46th season on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Titled This is Where the Legends Are Made, the premiere episode introduced viewers to 18 contestants competing for the grand prize of $1 million on a desert island in Fiji.

The format of the fan-favorite competition series forces a group of players to survive in a remote location with minimal tools. They lock horns to acquire food and shelter equipment in challenging tasks until a sole survivor remains who bags the ultimate grand prize.

Episode 1 of Survivor season 46 marked the elimination of David Jelinsky, a member of the Yanu tribe. Fans are celebrating his ousting as Jelinsky quit both the tasks he participated in early on in the competition, leading to discontent among tribe members. A netizen, @ReallyMReimer, called him out on X:

"Jelinsky is probably the dumbest human I have ever seen on TV. Absolute bum."

Many have branded Jelinsky the "worst" Survivor of all time, noting players like him deserve to be booted out.

What happened to Jelinsky on Survivor season 46 premiere

Expand Tweet

The premiere episode which ran for two hours witnessed the 18 players getting divided into three tribes: Yanu (purple), Sega (green) and Nami (orange). Challenge 1 required each team to earn the initial batch of supplies, which included a pot, flint, and a machete.

The team to win the second place was given a choice to pick between a sweat or savvy task. Team Nami emerged as the victor of the first challenge of Survivor season 46, while Sega ranked second and chose the savvy task, leaving the sweat task with the loser team Yanu.

Savvy task entailed mental puzzles, wherein two tribe members from Sega were chosen to complete the challenge while the rest relaxed. On the other hand, team Yanu was obligated to assign two members to fill up a vat with water using buckets consisting of holes. The rest of the losing team had to search for food in the remote location.

Jelinsky quit the task midway telling the cameras it was one of the most challenging physical tasks he has ever performed. On Day 2, three players of each team were taken on a boat to an undisclosed location. Q (orange), Maria (green) and Jelinsky (purple) were the players selected from each tribe to participate in the journey.

Filmed on a sandy beach, the players were pitted in a test of trust and wit, where Jelinsky and Q had to convince Maria they were holding the correct card. Jelinksky, who had already quit one task before, couldn't withstand the test and decided to give up again. This resulted in tribe Nami winning the immunity for their team.

At the first tribal council of season 46, players voted out Jelinsky blaming his quitting antics to be the reason. The 22-year-old from Las Vegas wasn't happy with the tribe's decision and branded it a huge blindside, which viewers do not agree with. Fans suggest Jelinsky had the elimination coming for him the moment he decided to give up midway during tasks.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Survivor season 46 will return with its second episode, next Wednesday, March 6. It will also run for two hours before returning to its regular 90-minute format in the following weeks.