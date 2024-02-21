Survivor 46: Release timings for all regions

Survivor 46 is back for yet another season of trials and tribulations with 18 castaways deserted in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

They will fight to become the sole survivor and win a cash prize of $1 million. Fans won't have to wait long, as the season premiere starts on February 28, Wednesday, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

This will be the 14th straight season in which the contestants head to Fiji. Last season was a huge success, as it averaged more than six million viewers per episode, a first since 2014.

Dee Valladares reigned supreme that season, winning the €1 million grand prize. There were changes to the show in Survivor 45, including a new run-time, which will be the case for the 46th series too. The iconic Jeff Probst returns to host the Reality TV series once again.

Release dates and timings of Survivor 46 for all regions

Survivor 46's season premiere will air on Wednesday, February 28, on CBS at 8 PM EST. It will follow the previous season's format, with the first two episodes airing in two-hour installments (8 PM - 10 PM).

The normal runtime of 90 minutes will resume following those episodes (8 p.m. - 9 p.m.). This change occurred after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. All episodes will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, but fans can also catch up the following day on the Paramount+ app.

For viewers wanting to catch the newest season of Survivor from around the globe the release times are shown below:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 8 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Central European Time 2 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 10 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Who is in this season's cast?

There will once again be 18 contestants who are castaway in Fiji and looking to become the sole survivor. They are as follows:

Cast member Age Residence Occupation Soda Thompson 27 Lake Hopatcong, N.J Special education teacher Maria Gonzalez 48 Dallas, Texas Parent coach Tim Spicer 31 Atlanta, Ga College coach Venus Vafa 24 Toronto, Ontario Data analyst Bhanu Gopal 41 Acton, Mass IT quality analyst Tevin Davis 24 Richmond, Va Actor Randen Montalvo 41 Orlando, Fla Aerospace tech Ben Katzman 31 Miami, Fla Musician Hunter McKnight 28 French Camp, Miss Science teacher Liz Wilcox 35 Orlando, Fla Marketing strategist Tiffany Ervin 33 Elizabeth, N.J Artist David 'Jelinsky' Jelinsky 22 Las Vegas, Nev Slot machine salesman Jemila 'Jem' Hussain-Adams 32 Chicago, Ill International brand mentor Kenzie Patty 29 Charlotte, N.C Salon owner Charlie Davis 26 Boston, Mass Law student Q Burdette 29 Memphis, Tenn Real estate agent Moriah Gaynor 28 San Diego, Calif Program coordinator Jessica 'Jess' Chong 37 San Francisco, Calif Software engineer

Is there a Trailer for Survivor 46?

Fans can get a sneak preview of what to expect from Survivor 46. The trailer shows the castaways gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime in Fiji as 18 got chosen out of a pool of a thousand.

You can watch the trailer below:

Host Jeff Probst on what to expect from the 'unusual' cast

Jeff Probst will be hosting Survivor 46.

Jeff Probst has been hosting Survivor since 2000 and has become an Emmy-Award winning host during that time.

The show's producer gave fans an insight into what type of cast has been assembled, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"The cast of season 46 is a really unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans. You’re going to love so many of them. You’ll feel it in the opening moments of day one when we first meet everyone.

"There is a sense of humor and a sense of fun that is going to make this group really entertaining to watch."

There have been several iconic winners of Survivor in the past that have captivated fans with their performances. The likes of Parvati Shallow (Season 16), Jeremy Collins (Season 31) and Sandra Diaz-Twine (Season 6) come to mind.

Hence, fans could be in for more enthralling drama on the highly acclaimed Reality TV show. There's no doubt that the 18 contestants will be gunning for the $1 million come the finale, which will likely arrive in May.

You can watch the 18 Survivor 46 castaways set about their adventure in Fiji on February 28, Wednesday, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE