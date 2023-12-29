Will there be The Castaways season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Creator Ben Harris isn’t ruling out the possibility of The Castaways season 2, although there is no word about a renewal yet. The show is an adaptation of Lucy Clarke’s book of the same name. Created, co-written and co-produced by Ben Harris, the series is directed by Andy and Ryan Tohill.

The first season of the series dropped on December 26, 2023, on Paramount+ and all episodes became available on the platform simultaneously offering a binge-watch.

The Castaways season 2 may continue with the premise of a plane-crash adventure or surviving an accident. Season 1 presented the lead character embarking on a journey to look for her missing sister.

The thriller stars Sheridan Smith of BBC One’s Four Lives fame and Celine Buckens, the Showtrial star, as the lost sister.

When is The Castaways season 2 likely to premiere?

The storyline focuses on mystery as well as sibling love (Image via Paramount+)

As mentioned before, there is no news about the official renewal of the show, but Harris is hopeful about the same. If season 2 arrives, it will likely premiere in December 2024.

It is expected that The Castaways season 2 will have five episodes like the first season and will drop on Tuesday at 3 am. Season 1 dropped on December 26, 2023, which was a Tuesday. However, in 2024, December 26 is a Thursday, and the show may arrive on Tuesday, December 24.

After confirmation of a renewal, the show will have a teaser and an official trailer which will be released on YouTube one month before the release date of the show. Just like the first season, The Castaways season 2 will be aired on Paramount+.

Plot and cast details of The Castaways season 2

Fans may expect the same cast in season 2 (Image via Paramount+)

The first season was adapted from the book The Castaways, written by Lucy Clarke. As of now, there is no sequel volume to the book. For the next season, Lucy will either have to write another story, or Ben Harris will need to adapt another book of a similar genre.

Since The Castaways season 2 has not been announced yet, there is no information about the plot. Although, the cast cannot be finalized, fans may hope to see the same cast returning if there is a renewal for another season.

What is The Castaways season 1 about?

Expand Tweet

The Castaways season 1 is about two sisters, Lori and Erin. After a fight, Lori gets on a plane to Fiji while Erin stays back. When the plane goes missing, Lori is pressumed dead. However, Lori’s credit card is swiped somewhere in the South Pacific after months of absence.

Hopeful that Lori is alive, Erin gets onto a plane to the South Pacific islands in search of her sibling. The approach is a mix of Lost and Yellowjackets.

The other cast members include Brendan Cowell of Avatar: The Way of Water, Dominic Tighe of The Boys in the Boat, Lasarus Ratuere of The Tourist and Charlotte Vega of Burial.

While information about the rating of the show is yet to roll out, the show seems to have the right blend of mystery and adventure to pull viewers.

Although it is too early to expect news about Paramount's The Castaways season 2, if the creative team can keep to the genre, there may be a renewal announcement soon.