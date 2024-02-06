Survivor 46: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Survivor 46 will be back on TV screens later this month, with its season premiere set to air on Wednesday (February 28) at 8 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.

The first episode will be a two-hour special as fans get their first look at the 18 contestants. CBS have announced the cast, which includes an international brand mentor born in Guyana and an IT quality analyst from India.

Episode two of is also scheduled to be a two-hour special. The show will then revert back to its regular runtime of 90 minutes from 8 PM to 9:30 PM EST due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, per Parade.

The hit Reality TV series sees 18 contestants divided into teams and competing in a series of challenges. There's a $1 million cash prize up for grabs for the winner.

Jeff Probst will once again host the show, whichwill take place in Fiji, like last season. CBS' press release gave an exciting insight into what fans can expect (via Variety):

"The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach."

They continued:

"The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.”

Survivor 46 release date and time, where to watch

Survivor 46 will premiere on Wednesday (February 28) at 8 pm EST/PST on CBS. Viewers can also catch up with any episode they miss on the Paramount+ app the following day.

For those wanting to stream the show outside of the United States the season premiere will be available at the following times:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 8 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Central European Time 2 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 10 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

When and where did filming take place Survivor 46?

Parade claims that the newest season of Survivor is likely to have been filmed during the month of June last year. This season will continue the tradition of running for 26 days rather than the 39 days of its first 40 seasons, continuing to usher in a 'new era'.

Season 46 was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. This has been the location for the show since its 33rd season in 2016.

The Reality TV show premiered on May 31, 2000, and has since nearly produced 650 episodes. It has since been nominated for 63 Emmy Awards and is one of USA's most popular series.

Can Survivor be streamed elsewhere?

Netflix has two seasons available which are Tocantins (season 18) and Kaoh Rong (season 32). This availiablity led to a new wave of viewership when it started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some even taking part in the show.

Amazon Prime subscribers can also watch Seasons 1, 3 and 12-28 with their subscription.

Survivor 46 trailer suggests fans are in for a ride

The trailer for season 46 has been released, and it looks as though CBS have put together an exciting group of 18 participants. It shows each contestant gearing up for the show.

Host Jeff Probst revealed the amount of applications the show recieved before deciding on the 18 to be abandoned:

"Thousands apply, but only 18 are chosen to be abandoned in Fiji for the adventure of a lifetime."

One cast member gave a witty remark in preparation for the show:

"As I always say, stay postive and test negative."

The 18 cast list includes some intriguing characters including a guitar player from Florida and an artist from New Jersey.

You can see the cast in action in the season trailer below:

