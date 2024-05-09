Survivor season 46 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

After Tiffany was blindsided in episode 10 of Survivor season 46 last week, the elimination of Venus this week made this season a record-breaker for the most number of players eliminated with an unused immunity idol.

Q was seen as a threat since the last episode when the castaways almost eliminated him. His reward win, however, came in as a savior because the people he chose to share his Applebees meal with, decided against voting him out. Q's elimination in this episode was most likely because most players had expressed the desire to want him out before the finals.

In episode 11, while Q indeed was the first target of the voters, Venus eventually bit the dust, in a perfect blindside from his tribesmates.

What happened on episode 11 of Survivor season 46?

The plot thickens

Episode 11 marked the fourth contestant to get eliminated with an immunity idol after Tiffany was betrayed in the last episode. While talking about it, Kenzie told Venus that it was Maria who conspired against Tiffany in the last episode, all under their noses.

Because of this trust breach, Venus and Kenzie decided to go on a hunt for immunity idols as they thought that was the only way to be safe from Maria and her alliances. After looking hard, Venus ended up finding the hidden idol in the jungle.

Maria and Charlie were celebrating their accomplishment of blindsiding Tiffany, but in a confessional, Charlie said that Maria can now be seen as a threat because she had the power to send anyone home using her loyal alliances. At the beach, Kenzie, Venus, and Liz also discussed how Maria would likely be targeted next.

The Immunity Challenge on episode 11 of Survivor season 46

Gaining immunity on episode 11 of Survivor was more important to most players, with the finale inching closer and fewer people to trust. The immunity challenge called Snake Track had the players take a ball through a snake-shaped obstacle.

Charlie was up top with his play, but Maria quickly stole his lead. Her lead didn't last long because the other players rapidly caught up. However, her unmatched concentration and grip on her ball-snaking skills put her on the top again, eventually leading to her win.

Possibly the player with the highest threat, Maria, became the one to win the immunity and a pizza reward. She also got the power to choose two players to share the pizza with. Her first choice was Ben who she thought was hungry. She made Q and Liz play rock, paper, and scissors to win second place, and Q won.

What led to Venus' elimination on Survivor season 46?

Q was the target last episode, but he successfully saved himself with the immunity he gained. So, the target was back on him in this episode of Survivor when Charlie, Liz, Kenzie, and Venus talked. On the pizza-eating side, Maria, Q, and Ben talked about blindsiding Venus instead.

Charlie also said, "I want a final four that doesn’t have Q or Maria in it," which made him very believable. Moreover, Venus had also hinted to Charlie about her immunity idol by telling him that he definitely had a place in the final four, but Charlie didn't pick up on it.

While Charlie confirmed with his group about taking Q out, he stuck to his original alliance when it came to voting. He too voted for Venus, blindsiding her and sending her home with an immunity idol in her pocket.

New episodes of Survivor season 46 come out on CBS, every Wednesday, at 8 pm ET.