Survivor 46 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

A new episode of Survivor 46 was released on CBS on Wednesday, April 3. Titled Cancel Christmas, episode six focused on the castaways finding a new life in their game as a merge befall. The latest installment picked up from documenting the aftermath of Jem’s blindside last week.

At the Siga campsite, Moriah felt left out by her tribe as being the only one who wasn’t included in Jem’s outsing plan. Her vote was against Ben, who didn’t seem to hold a grudge about it. Though Siga members assured Moriah of being an important part of their tribe, she was wary of her position.

With a ‘Shot in the Dark’ advantage in her kitty, Moriah seemed to have an advantage if she were to fall to the bottom. Besides her, Siga had four more castaways standing including Ben, Charlie, Maria, and Tim.

Yanu were down to three with Kenzie, Tiffany, and Q. Nami had five players remaining: Hunter, Liz, Soda, Tevin, and Venus.

What happened on Survivor 46 episode 6?

With the merge notice circulated among the three tribes, drama erupted to form alliances. Soda and Venus from Nami bickered, while Hunter managed to procure a hidden immunity idol ahead of the merge challenge.

Venus understood she was at a disadvantage and began connecting with Yanu’s Tiffany and Kenzie but Tevin cautioned Yanu members about her gameplay. Siga’s Tim and Maria, Nami’s Hunter and Tevin, and Yanu’s Q and Tiffany tried to execute their alliance of six members. As the merge blurred the lines of loyalty, Venus and Moriah found themselves in danger.

Immunity Challenge of Survivor 46 episode 6

Since it was a merge challenge for immunity, the players from the three tribes were divided into groups of two at random. The task consisted of multiple layers, the players must cross a muddy net, pull a cart filled with heavy sandbags, and use those to climb a tower. Once up, they would receive a set of keys and descend to solve a puzzle.

In the Orange team, viewers saw Venus, Maria, Moriah, Soda, Charlie, and Liz joining hands to compete against the Purple team consisting of Tevin, Tiffany, Tim, Hunter, Kenzie, Ben, and Q. The rules were simple: the first group to complete the task by solving the puzzle would win immunity, a merge buff, and a merge meal. The losing group would get nothing, and would lose immunity at the tribal council session.

After a neck-to-neck performance, the Purple team earned the victory. Though safe, the winners participate in the camp strategy to decide who should go home in the upcoming vote-out process.

Who was eliminated on Survivor 46 episode 6?

Ahead of the tribal council session, Venus and Moriah knew they had a target on their back. Meanwhile, the six-member alliance had a difference of opinion, while Q wanted to vote out Moriah, Tim wished for Venus to be sent packing.

A conversation where Moriah told Q she wants to play the game like Survivor alum Aubry Bracco works at her disadvantage. Q reported the information to Hunter implying Moriah could become a threat later. It was clear that Q, Tiffany, Liz, and Venus were colluding against Moriah but Venus had plans of her own.

She began pushing a campaign against Charlie, to which none of the players agreed. Venus then approached Soda and Kenzie to gain their vote but Kenzie reported back Venu’s plan to Q and Tevin. Venus not following Q’s plan would work at her disadvantage because now Q knows Venus isn’t the one to trust.

At the tribal council of Survivor 46 episode 6, when host Jeff Probst read the vote, it was clear the majority were against Moriah. In her last bid for survival, the Siga member used her ‘Shot in the Dark’ advantage but to no avail as it said “Not safe.”

After Moriah’s exit, Siga was left with four members, Yanu with three, and Nami with five.

Survivor 46 will air episode 7 on Wednesday, April 10, exclusively on CBS.