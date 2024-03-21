Survivor 46 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

A new episode of Survivor 46 was released on CBS on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Titled Don't Touch The Oven, episode four saw some discontent among the members of the Yanu tribe. Episode three, released the week before saw Nami tribe's Randen Montalvo being evicted after suffering a medical emergency.

Episode four showed Bhanu Gopal casually ousting his team strategy to two contestants from the opposite tribes. While Kenzie deemed Bhanu a "liability," Tiffany told Q that Bhanu "gotta go."

In one scene where Bhanu appeared to be praying, Q remarked:

“He can sit there and pray all he wants. He's made his bed, he's gotta lay in it.”

Even before the challenges began, the Yanu tribe knew who they were going to send home.

What happened on Survivor 46 episode 4?

The reward challenge in episode four was all about earning food. Before they began the challenge, members of the Yanu tribe unanimously decided that they would have to trade the reward for supplies as they hadn't earned any so far.

The rules for the challenge were simple, the first team to win gets large fish and supplies to cook them. The second team will get fewer and slightly smaller while the team who won the third spot would get nothing.

When the challenge began, the tribe Siga secured an early lead but it was all in vain because they struggled later. It all boiled down to who among the tribes Nami and Yanu got the first key in the neck-to-neck competition. Eventually, Yanu won the reward challenge, securing their first win since the beginning of Survivor 46.

As decided, Yanu traded the reward for supplies which included a tarp and toolkit to use at their camp. Nami won the smaller amount of fish after finishing second and witnessed an emotional moment at the campsite with Tevin’s story. He flaunted his fish-cleaning skills revealing it was his father who taught him how to do it before passing away.

Immunity challenge of Survivor 46 episode 4

Before the immunity challenge, planning and plotting on who to eliminate had already begun. Since the beginning of the episode, the Yanu tribe had their target set on Bhanu. Meanwhile, members of the Nami tribe were conspiring against Soda as they felt threatened by her social skills. Tevin also strategized to vote out Soda if they didn’t secure immunity, and Hunter and Liz approved his plan.

The tribes got a tree mail about the Immunity challenge, the first two tribes to complete the task would be awarded immunity. However, the losing tribe would go for a council vote out. After winning the reward challenge, the Yanu tribe’s victory was short-lived as they lost to Nami and Siga again.

Nami finished first place and a race conspired between Yanu and Siga but the latter dunked the immunity in their kitty.

Tribal council vote out of Survivor 46 episode 4

Tiff, Kenzie, and Q knew they were voting out Bhanu and the latter knew that he had a target on his back. Bhanu fell apart at the camp as he went on his knees and he begged Tiffany not to vote him out. He also made a failed attempt at finding an immunity idol to save himself.

A scene captured Bhanu pointing to the sky and yelling:

“I'm mad at myself, and I'm mad at him. If you wanted to end my story so soon, you shouldn't have put me on Survivor in the first place."

At the tribal council, Bhanu told Jess Probst that he knew he was going home. Without the votes being cast, the host wrapped the council session eliminating Bhanu from the competition series.

Survivor 46 will air episode 5, titled Tiki Man, on Wednesday, March 27, exclusively on CBS.