"Biggest ick": Survivor 46 fans want Bhanu to go home

Survivor season 46 returned with a brand new episode on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Titled Scorpio Energy, episode 2 witnessed another Yanu member, Jessica Chong, going home after the ousting of David Jelinsky in the premiere last week.

However, what also became a major talking point was Bhanu's dramatic meltdown during the tribal council.

The Yanu member unleashed his "too emotional" side during the voting process which a barrage of Survivor fans believed was a foolish move. Many branded him the "worst" player of this season and user @frannypack93 wrote on X:

"Bhanu is giving pick me energy and its giving me the biggest ick… need him gone."

Several Survivor fans highlighted that Bhanu has no clue how to play the game and survive in the competition, suggesting he deserves to go home next.

What went wrong with Bhanu in Survivor season 46 episode 2?

During the challenge to compete for immunity, chaos ensued, with Tiffany pushing her fellow Yanu member, Jess, to move faster and Bhanu losing his calm repeatedly. Though Yanu came close to winning, team Nami walked out with flying colors after Jess failed to deliver her due in the challenge.

Jess had a target on her back as her tribe members established to vote her out during the council vote-out process. In a bid to save herself, she told Bhanu that Kenzie was trying to throw him under the bus for his "too emotional" antics. Her move worked as during the council segment, Bhanu openly asked, "Kenzie, how am I supposed to vote?”

Taken aback by the question, Kenzie replied he was supposed to vote for who he wanted to. "It's your game too," she reminded him, adding to stick to the plan. With doubts rising in his mind, Bhanu made an awkward walk to where Tiffany was seated. He asked her point blank whether she was planning to send him home.

"Stop making the block hot," Tiffany retorted awkwardly when Q chimed in, reassuring Bhanu, "We're good." Q insisted Bhanu stick with their plan, which was to vote out Jess. In the end, the final votes read out by host Jeff tallied with three people against Jess, while Bhanu received one vote.

Looking at the result, Bhanu realized he acted on his emotions and doubted the other players for nothing. Though he was safe this week, his awkward meltdown of discussing votes at the council meeting has put his chances of survival in jeopardy.

Yanu team members are now perplexed about whether they can include Bhanu in their plans as he is highly likely to not keep secrets to himself or strategize. Likewise, a barrage of Survivor fans have called him out on social media for making a fool out of himself.

Many want Bhanu to go home and rewatch previous seasons to know how the game is played on the veteran reality show. A few highlighted how the player has gone off the rails when it comes to strategy. Several can't fathom how he did not get voted out immediately after the foolish display.

Survivor season 46 episode 2 ended with the elimination of Jess aka Jessica Chong. The show will return with episode 3, titled Wackadoodles Win, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Those interested can watch Survivor season 46 on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.