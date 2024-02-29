"GIRL just get Liz outta here": Survivor fans upset over player joining show with food allergies

CBS' hit reality show, Survivor, returned with season 46 on Wednesday, February 28, thereby leaving fans excited. The latest installment was off to a dramatic start with a self-proclaimed legend facing defeat and going home. What also stood out to fans were the reservations of player Liz Wilcox.

The 35-year-old marketing strategist, who originally hails from Michigan but now resides in Orlando, Florida, disclosed she has multiple food allergies.

Survivor fans are now upset over Liz getting shortlisted in the show that commands contestants to survive on minimal tools. User @realityshowmess wrote on X:

"GIRL just get Liz outta here on a food technicality. She annoying anyways."

Several viewers are raising objections toward the Florida native signing up for Survivor despite knowing she has an allergic reaction to multiple foods, including coconut water.

Liz Wilcox introduces herself on Survivor season 46

In her introduction interview, the 35-year-old spoke at length about getting bullied as a kid. Liz claimed she battled depression early on in her life but it was her mother's advice that motivated her to stay honest to herself. The marketing strategist expressed:

"I was really bullied as a kid and I was depressed and my mom she said 'You know Liz the more you try to be like everyone else, the sicker you get.' I just realised these kids don't like me anyway I might as well just lean into Liz to just be my honest full self."

Liz has created three businesses and currently owns a personal brand. When reflecting on why she decided to join the show, the Florida native explained it was her seven-year-old daughter's question that made her contemplate whether to give it a try. She noted:

"I started watching it with my daughter and Jeff came on and he's like 'wanna apply' and I said 'Gosh! You know I really think I could do well in that show.' My little seven-year-old daughter was like 'Are you gonna talk about it or are you gonna do it?' Hopefully, I'm inspiring my daughter. You got an idea just go for it."

But what struck fans as unusual was Liz's food allergies. In a previous interaction with Parade, the reality star spoke candidly about the "dozen things" she's allergic to, including eggs, fruits, and even chicken. Notably, eggs happen to make Liz feel drunk. She explained:

"I have a lot of food allergies. I'm allergic to a few dozen things. I'm allergic to fruit. I'm allergic to chicken. If I eat eggs, I feel like I'm drunk. It's so weird. And it's incredibly rare. And it took me years to figure it out. But now I'm so clear-headed. That's why I'm gonna win. But anyway, I'm off the egg."

Survivor fans want producers to disqualify Liz on "food technicality," raising concerns about what will she eat when everything provided on the show is already "limited." Many cannot fathom why she decided to join the reality series, knowing it could affect her health.

David Jelinksy became the first player to be eliminated from Survivor season 46 in the two-hour-long premiere. The competition series will return with its second episode on Wednesday, March 6. Titled Scorpio Energy, episode 2 will also run for two hours before the show returns to its regular 90-minute format in the following weeks.

Those interested can watch Survivor season 46 on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.