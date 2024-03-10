Survivor: What business does Liz Wilcox handle? Check details 

CBS returned with the 46th edition of its popular reality show, Survivor, on Wednesday, February 28. With the release of two episodes, several contestants have garnered significant traction on social media.

One such contestant is David Jelinsky, the self-proclaimed legend, who was ousted in the inaugural episode. Another contestant, Bhanu, garnered attention for a dramatic meltdown at the tribal council, drawing criticism from viewers.

Another contestant who has become a major talking point among viewers is Liz Wilcox, largely due to her food allergies. The 35-year-old Email Marketing Specialist, originally from Michigan, currently resides in Orlando, Florida.

All about Survivor contestant Liz Wilcox’s business

In her LinkedIn bio, Liz Wilcox, a contestant on Survivor 46, describes herself as the "Fresh Princess of Email Marketing." She holds a degree in Leadership Education from the University of West Florida and has an illustrious career as an Email Marketing Specialist with over four years of experience.

Liz Wilcox is self-employed and runs a membership business, where she helps 4,000+ budding entrepreneurs earn revenue using email marketing. Her LinkedIn profile mentions:

"I run a multiple-six-figure email marketing membership where I help 4,000-plus entrepreneurs make money with email."

She also promotes herself as a keynote speaker and an "expert source for journalists looking for the real-real on email marketing," implying most of the stuff out there is waste. While elaborating on her business, Liz Wilcox says:

"Tbh, I’ve never had a 'real job'... From weird college gigs scouted on Craigslist to creating my first business as an RV travel blogger..."

It was only after she became “good at selling digital products” that she chose email marketing to be her major source of income. Additionally, she claims to be an expert in the field who has also forayed into teaching the ins and outs of email marketing to budding professionals.

More about Liz Wilcox

While introducing herself on Survivor 46, the 35-year-old opened up about getting bullied as a kid and battling depression early in her life. Liz Wilcox revealed that it was her mother’s advice that helped her stay honest and move past the struggles during her formative years. She said:

"I was really bullied as a kid, and I was depressed, and my mom she said 'You know Liz the more you try to be like everyone else, the sicker you get.' I just realized these kids don't like me anyway. I might as well just lean into Liz to just be my honest full self."

The thought of joining Survivor first struck her when she was watching the hit reality show alongside her seven-year-old daughter. Liz thought to herself she could "do well" in the show when her daughter asked her, "Are you gonna talk about it or are you gonna do it?"

The 35-year-old email marketing specialist now hopes that her move to join Survivor might have inspired her child to never stop pursuing ideas that pop into her head. What made Liz Wilcox a standout contestant on the show was her unusual food allergies, which included coconut water.

During an interview with Parade, Liz spoke at length about the "dozen things" she’s allergic to.

"I have a lot of food allergies. I'm allergic to a few dozen things. I'm allergic to fruit. I'm allergic to chicken. If I eat eggs, I feel like I'm drunk. It's so weird. And it's incredibly rare. And it took me years to figure it out. But now I'm so clear-headed. That's why I'm gonna win. But anyway, I'm off the egg."

Viewers can watch Survivor season 46 on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.