Survivor 46 episode 5: Who went home?

Survivor 46 returned to CBS with episode 5 on Wednesday, March 27, which marked the elimination of contestant Jemila Hussain-Adams aka Jem. Previously, viewers saw Yanu player Bhanu Gopal’s exit from the competition series after many emotional meltdowns. This left his tribe’s number dwindling to three, alongside Nami with five and Siga stationed above them with all six members retained.

So far in the competition, only the Yanu tribe has been repeatedly sent to the tribal council vote-out sessions owing to their consecutive failure to garner immunity, weeks after week. But that all changed in episode 5, titled Tiki Man, which witnessed members of Siga getting pulled into the tribal council vote-out for the first time in Survivor 46.

Meanwhile, Nami has continued its streak of undefeated victories, making them the only tribe that has yet to appear for elimination this season.

What happened to Jem on Survivor 46?

At the Siga camp, the Charlie's Angels alliance, consisting of Jem, Moriah, and Maria, felt threatened by the growing friendship between Ben and Charlie. Survivor 46 viewers know that Jem has been keeping a secret about finding the Beware Advantage to herself. If they were to fail at securing a win in the immunity challenge, Jem could find an immunity idol to keep herself safe during the vote-out process.

Ahead of the challenge, there were talks among the Charlie’s Angels about targeting either Ben or Tim during elimination. When it came to the boys’ alliance, Tim had an inclination that Jem was up to something. The Siga duo had a confrontation, with both playing a blame game on where their true loyalty lies.

Amid the rising tension, Maria teaching salsa dance to her tribe served as a light-hearted moment of relief. During the immunity challenge, which included a three-level obstacle course, Nami emerged victorious, bagging immunity for their team and a feats of pastries and fruits. Yanu finished second, garnering a smaller amount of food, leaving the Siga tribe to face each other for a vote-out session.

The tribal council vote-out of Survivor 46 episode 5

Viewers know that Maria has an extra vote owing to a previous journey challenge, while Ben and Tim can’t vote alongside Jem, who found herself a Beware Advantage. After losing the immunity challenge, the Siga tribe is on a hunt to locate the idol. Jem quickly finds a clue in the forest and eventually secures the idol.

In a conversation, the members of Charlie’s Angels decide to vote out Ben, assuming it is Tim who has the idol. Jem appears to be walking carefree, knowing she has immunity.

In hindsight, it is shown that Maria had a secret alliance with Charlie, who is trying to convince her not to vote out Ben from the competition. Jem remains under the impression she isn’t in danger and chooses not to use the immunity idol on herself. When host Jeff Probst reads out the final vote, in a dramatic twist, Jem learns she has been blindsided by those with whom she shared a close alliance with.

After Jem’s exit, Siga is left with five members, including Maria, Moriah, Ben, Tim, and Charlie. Nami also has five members: Hunter, Venus, Soda, Tevin, and Liz, while Yanu has three: Kenzie, Q, and Tiffany. A tribe merge is inching closer, and it remains to be seen who will make the switch for survival on the island.

Survivor 46 will air episode 6 titled Cancel Christmas on Wednesday, April 3, exclusively on CBS.