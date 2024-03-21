Survivor 46 episode 4: Who went home?

Survivor 46 episode 4 which was released on Wednesday, March 20, marked the elimination of contestant Bhanu Gopal. Previously, viewers saw Nami player Randen Montalvo being pulled from the competition series due to a medical emergency. This left the tribe’s number dwindling to five players, alongside Yanu with four and Sigma stationed above them with all six members still standing.

Bhanu Gopal, 41, emerged as a standout contestant for all the wrong reasons within a few episodes following the premiere. Viewers have already seen him fall apart at the tribal council session conducted in episode 2. In a dramatic meltdown witnessed for the first time in the veteran show’s history, Bhanu sought reassurances from his tribe members at the vote-out session.

This included him making an awkward walk to Q to discuss strategy. Though he wasn’t ousted at the time, Yanu members grew wary of his inability to form strategies and follow the game plan. This is exactly what led to his elimination in episode 4, titled Don’t Touch The Oven.

What happened to Bhanu on Survivor 46?

The brand new episode of Survivor 46 began with Bhanu divulging information about his tribe to two other players from the opposite team. Bhanu branded Kenzie Petty as the mastermind of tribe Yanu in his conversation with the other castaways, indirectly setting a target on her back.

Later, Bhanu discussed his conversation with Tiffany and Q, asking if he divulged something wrong. Tiffany planned with Q “he gotta go” and also reported back the incident to Kenzie. Meanwhile, in a confessional of Survivor 46, Bhanu admitted what he said was wrong but justified his actions as being in good faith:

“I shouldn't have said that to them. But I said it in good faith because I wanted to be honest with my tribe. I didn't come to Survivor to win a million dollars, I came to win a million hearts."

In another private conversation, Kenzie told Tiffany that Bhanu should have gone camping instead of signing up for Survivor. Upon watching Bhanu pray to God on the beach, Q remarked:

“He can sit there and pray all he wants. He's made his bed, he's gotta lay in it.”

In episode 4, the Yanu tribe succeded in winning the reward challenge but failed to secure immunity for the team once again. This meant the remaining four members of the team would vote out one player among themselves and the majority was against Bhanu.

The 41-year-old Massachusetts native wasn’t unaware of the target on his back and he fell apart once again in the bid to save himself. Bhanu went down on his knees to beg Tiffany to help him but the gesture didn’t do anything good for him. A frustrated Bhanu was also captured pointing at the sky and yelling:

“I'm mad at myself, and I'm mad at him. If you wanted to end my story so soon, you shouldn't have put me on Survivor in the first place.”

At the tribal council, Bhanu told Jess Probst that he knew he was going home. Without the votes being cast, the host wrapped the council session eliminating Bhanu from the competition series. When given a last chance to talk before leaving, Bhanu narrated his story of being born to a poor family in India.

His wish to be on Survivor was motivated to become a voice for people like him out in the real world. Bhanu admitted he ruined the game for himself with his antics of not keeping the tribe intel private. The eliminated player said in his outro of Survivor 46:

“Five seconds of honesty ruined my game, and that’s how hard this game is.”

Bhanu Gopal is the fourth player to be eliminated from Survivor 46.

Survivor 46 will return on Wednesday, March 27, with episode 5 titled Tiki Man, on CBS.