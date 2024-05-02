Survivor 46 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

Episode 10 of Survivor season 46, which was released on May 1, saw Tiffany go home after she was blindsided by 5 voters. Even after having an immunity idol, she refused to use it before the voting because she felt secure about her alliances on the show.

The episode saw Maria reprimand Q for wanting to check out of the game, but later came to understand her importance. She understood that Q can be used to vote out Tiffany, who was a threat to Maria's life on the show.

Q won the reward challenge, leaving Liz begging to include her in his team. However, he didn't, because he was concentrating more on strengthening his old alliances. Charlie bagged the immunity challenge win, gaining immunity over elimination this episode.

What happened on episode 10 of Survivor season 46?

The Reward Challenge

The reward challenge in this episode of Survivor was a food reward at Applebees. The winning contestant and their team would get a chance to go to Survivor Sanctuary to eat the food they have been kept away from for quite a while.

The reward challenge had the contestants crawl under a tightrope net to finish an obstacle course. The objective was to land sandbags atop a tall target after the crawl. Q's dedication and physical strength were on display when he gallantly won the challenge.

After the challenge, Q decided to pick Tiffany, Maria, and Kenzie as his teammates, leaving Liz out. The reason for him to do so was to safeguard his position in the game by picking people who would serve his best interests. His chances of getting into the finals looked meager otherwise.

Liz's anger over Q not picking her

Liz yelled at Q and the rest of the crew for not including her on the Applebees team because she had an emotional connection with Applebees. She shared that she and her daughter would often get Applebees' meals before watching Survivor together on Wednesday nights.

She was also hurt by the fact that despite begging and pleading to be included on the food reward team, she wasn't chosen. Her severe food allergies had also kept her from eating most food gathered by the castaways, which is another reason why she felt Q should've considered her.

The Immunity Challenge

To gain the much-needed immunity, the players had to hold onto a handle connected to a bucket that held water with 25 percent of their body weight. The person to let go of the handle last would win the challenge.

Charlie and Tiffany were the last two contestants holding onto their buckets. Charlie eventually emerged victorious and credited his two years of grip training for it.

In an offer made by Jeff Probst ahead of the immunity challenge, he said whoever sits out the immunity challenge on Survivor, would get rice that could last them their whole tenure on the show. Liz accepted the challenge and sat out, not being eligible for any immunity in this episode.

Tiffany goes home

After some back and forth among the contestants while trying to choose between Q and Tiffany, the latter bit the dust. In a team discussion to vote between Q, Kenzie, Maria, and Tiffany, the women pointed toward answers that would make Q think that he was on the safer side. However, when he left, they started talking about blindsiding him.

On the other hand, when Charlie and Maria talked about blindsiding Q, they considered the option of blindsiding Tiffany instead. Several players came to the joint conclusion that not getting Tiffany out at this point could be a mistake.

In a confessional, Tiffany said she was not going to use her immunity idol in this episode because she felt secure about her position with her mates. However, when votes were read out at the end of the episode, Tiffany got 5 votes, which led her to her elimination.

New episodes of Survivor season 46 come out Monday, on CBS, at 8 pm ET.