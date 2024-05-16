Survivor season 46 episode 12- Recap and more details explored

The newly released episode of Survivor season 46 focused on the six contestants, three from the Siga tribe, Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, and Maria Shrime Gonzalez, two from the Yanu tribe, Kenzie Petty and Q Burdette, and one from the Nami tribe being Liz Wilcox.

Following Venus Vafa's elimination in the previous episode, episode 12 highlighted Ben and Kenzie's conversation. It also focused on most contestants planning to vote out Maria and Q from the game as the two are considered threats. Viewers saw Charlie contemplating going against his friend Maria. Q and Maria, on the other hand, tried to blindside Charlie, who won the first challenge.

Survivor season 46 episode 12, titled Mama Bear, was released exclusively on CBS at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"Castaways fight for their chance to win letters from home; alliances begin to crumble and individual plans emerge after players compete in a race of balance, speed, and puzzle skills to earn immunity and a spot in the final five."

What happened on the Survivor season 46 episode 12?

Survivor season 46 episode 12 started with Ben explaining that his voting for Kenzie was a “slip of the brain" and that there was no strategy behind it. He shared that Kenzie had been there for him when he got anxious and that he considers her a good friend. Upon hearing this, Kenzie believed that Ben was either “telling a really dumb lie or telling a really dumb truth."

Then, viewers saw Maria concerned about her position in the game after Venus took her name in the tribal council. Meanwhile, Charlie discussed a new plan with Ben and KEnzie to eliminate Maria and Q.

Later in the Survivor season 46 episode 12 for a reward challenge, the remaining six contestants competed for a Chinese takeout lunch. In this challenge, Charlie was titled the winner after competing with Liz at the table maze.

As the winner, Charlie got the option to choose people along with him to receive letters from home. He selected Liz and Kenzie which meant Maria, Q, and Ben were left out.

However, the Survivor participant was conflicted in his decision to not choose his friend Maria. Charlie was not sure that eliminating Maria was necessary even when all his fellow cast members considered her a threat.

Back at the camp, Q told Maria that he found an idol that he would use at the final five to protect one person who doesn't win the immunity challenge.

Maria realized she needed Q on her side for survival. For the main obstacle course in episode 12, the immunity challenge took place in which contestants were seen struggling but Maria was the quickest one to complete the challenge and got the immunity.

After the change of scenario, everyone's focus shifted to the Survivor contestant Q. Despite attempts to blindside Charlie, Jeff read the votes which were two towards Charlie and four towards Q. Hence Q's journey came to an end and was sent home with an idol unused. The five remaining contestants competing for the final grand prize and the champion title are:

Ben Katzman

Charlie Davis

Kenzie Petty

Liz Wilcox

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Stream the Survivor exclusively on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday.