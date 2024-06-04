Love Island UK season 11: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Love Island UK has made a comeback with season 11, which premiered on Monday, June 3. The introductory episode featured 12 contestants embarking on their journey in hopes of finding a forever partner and winning the £50,000 prize money.

These 12 contestants will continue to switch partners until they find a connection or get eliminated. The first episode even saw the formation of the initial pairs of the season after a challenging rating round.

Following their first encounter with the new cast, fans are curious to find out more about their Instagrams to gain deeper insights into their lives.

Here's a list of Instagrams of all 12 contestants of Love Island UK season 11

1) Ciaran Davies (@ciarandaviesss)

The youngest contestant on Love Island UK season 11, Ciaran, is 21 years old and hails from Pencoed, South Wales. He is looking for a partner who puts as much effort into their relationship as he does.

Ciaran (Image via Instagram/@ciarandaviesss)

Ciaran has over 20K followers on Instagram. His profile suggests he is a social person, as he likes posting pictures of himself going out with his friends.

2) Sam Taylor (@samtaylorhair)

Sam is a 23-year-old hairstylist from Chesterfield. He is in the Majorca villa seeking a "real connection" with someone. On Love Island, Sam is looking for someone who has good manners and a great smile.

Sam (Image via Instagram/@samtaylorhair)

Sam has more than 20K followers. His profile has several pictures of happy customers from his hair salon, along with posts from the gym.

3) Nicole Samuel (@nicolesams123)

Nicole is the youngest woman contestant on the show, at 24 years old. She works as an Accounts Manager and hails from Aberdale in the Welsh Valleys. She is looking for a man who is tall, dark, and handsome, with a preference for someone who plays rugby.

Nicole (Image via Instagram/@nicolesams123)

Nicole has 22K followers on Instagram. Her profile features several pictures of herself in aesthetic locations.

4) Sean Stone (@seanstone_)

Like Nicole, Sean is also 24 years old and works as a salesman. He hails from Herford and has come to Love Island wishing for a partner who is caring, ambitious, and supportive.

Sean Stone (Image via Instagram/@seanstone_)

Sean has over 9K followers on Instagram. His profile makes apparent his love for food, as most pictures are taken in restaurants.

5) Mimii Ngulube (@mimiitafara)

Mimii is another member of the 24-year-olds club on Love Island UK season 11. She hails from Portsmouth and works as a mental health nurse. Mimii is seeking an honest man who knows what he wants and can be a provider.

Mimii (Image via Instagram/@mimiitafara)

Mimii has more than 29K followers on Instagram. She enjoys flaunting her sense of fashion on her social media.

6) Harriett Blackmore (@harriblackmorex)

Harriett, also 24 years old, is a dancer by profession from Brighton. She is looking for someone who can dance with her, someone who matches her energy.

Harriett (Image via Instagram/@harriblackmorex)

Harriet is one of the most followed cast members on Love Island season 11, with over 45K followers. Her profile showcases her love for travel, with posts from vacations and outings with friends.

7) Ayo Odukoya (@cozy.a1)

Coming from Canning Town, Ayo is 25 years old. He is a model and a football player. Ayo prefers staying indoors and seeks a partner who is comfortable with that. He is seeking someone with morals and humility.

Ayo (Image via Instagram/@cozy.a1)

Ayo has more than 11 thousand followers on Instagram. His profile flaunts his fashion sense, his sports achievements, and pictures of him at restaurants.

8) Jess White (@jessamywhite)

Like Ayo, Jess too is 25 years old. She hails from Stockport and works as a retail manager. She is looking for someone who could have a close bond with her family.

Jess (Image via Instagram/@jessamywhite)

Jess has close to seven thousand followers. She likes posting pictures from tropicals she vacations at and places she visits with friends.

9) Samantha Kenny (@samanthakenny.xx)

This Liverpool native is 26 years old and works as a make-up artist. In her partner, she is looking for qualities such as humor, loyalty, and drive for their career.

Samantha (Image via Instagram/@samanthakenny.xx)

Samantha has more than 21K followers on Instagram. She often posts pictures of her makeup, and places she visits.

10) Ronnie Vint (@ronnievint)

A professional semi-footballer from South East London, Ronnie is 27 years old. He is trying to find someone who matches his mindset. He desires a partner who is family-oriented, caring, and career-minded.

Ronnie (Image via Instagram/@ronnievint)

Ronnie has around 14K followers on his Instagram. He often posts pictures with his mates, sports team, and colleagues.

11) Patsy Field (@patsylouu)

This 29-year-old is an administrator from Orpington. She has been single for quite a while now, and the reason is her picky nature. She wants a tall partner, as she is tall herself.

Patsy (Image via Instagram/@patsylouu)

With more than 11 thousand followers on Instagram, Patsy only has 6 posts on her Instagram handle. She posts from different fancy places she visits.

12) Munveer Jabbal (@munveerj)

A Surrey native, Munveer is a 30-year-old recruitment manager. He is looking for a girl with good values, good banter, and a pretty face on Love Island UK season 11.

Munveer (Image via Instagram/@munveerj)

Munveer from Love Island season 11 keeps his 7K followers by posting pictures from the times he is having fun with his friends or visiting aesthetic places.

New episodes of Love Island UK season 11 are released every day from Sunday to Friday, on ITV2, at 4 pm ET.