Love Island UK season 11: Everything we know so far

The much-loved dating reality TV show, Love Island UK, is back for season 11, which is set to premiere on June 3, in the UK. This comes after the season 10 finale saw Sammy Root and Jess Harding emerging victorious in the villa.

The title premiered almost a decade ago in 2015, and has since become a series fans across the world look forward to. The upcoming installment will see Maya Jama as the host, and fans are eager to witness heartwarming moments and drama unfold season 11.

Trending

As series such as Love is Blind, and The Ultimatum left fans of dating reality TV shows wanting more, they have been anticipating the release of Love Island's season 11. The UK version of the show will be available on ITV in the UK and on Hulu in the US.

Love Island UK season 11 release date and time

Not to be confused with the US version of Love Island, the UK version will kick off on Monday, June 3, at 9 pm BST. Fans of the show in the US can stream the title at 4 pm ET when it goes live in the UK, via a VPN.

Love Island UK season 11 streaming platforms explored

Season 11 of the show will be broadcast in the UK on ITV2. For fans without a traditional cable network, the show will be streamed live on ITV's ITVX. It will also be available to watch on Hulu for those in the US and other countries that have access to the streaming platform.

It is also important to note that while the show will be available to watch on Hulu, it will release on the platform only a week after the premiere in the UK, on June 8.

Fans can watch the show on ITVX with ads for free. However, viewers looking for a wider range of content including TV shows and movies can subscribe to ITVX for £5.99 for a month, and £59.99 for a year.

Love Island UK season 11 episodes will release six days a week, except for Saturdays, when fans can enjoy Love Island: Unseen Bits.

Cast members on season 11 of Love Island UK

12 contestants will enter the Love Island UK villa on the island of Mallorca, where they will be welcomed by the UK's favorite TV presenter, Maya Jama. The contestants will come in hoping to find the love of their lives and will compete for love and for the £50,000 cash prize.

1) Ciaran Davies, 21

2) Sam Taylor, 23

3) Nicole Samuel, 24

4) Sean Stone, 24

5) Mimii Ngulube, 24

6) Harriett Blackmore, 24

7) Ayo Odukoya, 25

8) Jess White, 25

9) Samantha Kenny, 26

10) Ronnie Vint, 27

11) Patsy Field, 29

12) Munveer Jabbal, 30

The official description of Love Island reads:

"A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life."

The much-awaited show is set to air on June 3 and Love Island US season 6 will be released only a week later, on Tuesday, June 11. The US version of the show will stream on Peacock.