"They didn't deserve her" — Love Island USA fans upset over Hannah Smith's elimination

Love Island USA season 6 came up with a new recoupling ceremony in episode 10 that aired on June 21, 2024. During the segment, Hannah Smith got eliminated and said goodbye to her fellow islanders after she was dumped on day 10.

In the previous episode, Hannah alongside Leah was left single as both their partners coupled up with new bombshells who entered the villa. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the latest recoupling ceremony and were upset that Hannah Smith had to go in episode 6. One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Hannah was that girl fr I hope she finds her one outside the villa they didn't deserve her. #loveislandUSA."

"BYE HANNAH YOU'LL BE MISSED FUNNY QUEEN #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"HANNAH WAS ROBBED all those girls were sobbing like she was really their mother. We'll miss you #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Season 6 fans said they were shocked to see the elimination and wanted Kordell to pick Hannah instead of Serena.

"I hope Kordell knows what he’s doing by keeping Serena. While I do think finding a summer fling isn’t in the stars for him this season, maybe he knew that Hannah would latch on to the next bombshell, putting him in danger of leaving The Villa next week #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"I'm actually shocked Kordell chose Serena. OMG I thought my girl was going home #LoveIslandUSA. I'm actually sad Hannah leaving she was lowkey the life of the party," another fan commented.

"The way Kordell was going, I thought he was going to pick Hannah. Just for it to be Serena still #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

Love Island USA fans bid farewell to the season 6 cast member:

"Aww bye Hannah. Leaving too soon. None of these guys were worthy! #loveislandusa," a fan mentioned.

"Oh I was about to say... well bye Hannah babe it was fun #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6: Hannah goes home in episode 10

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 10, the male cast members had the opportunity to pick their partners, which meant a female contestant had to go home.

Before the elimination, a new bombshell, Miguel, arrived at the villa and Hannah tried to interact with him to potentially pair up with him. She decided the best way to do so was to get to know his interests and attempted to work out with him.

They started by skipping or jumping rope but Love Island USA star Hannah struggled. Later on, Miguel asked her to do push-ups with him but the cast member couldn't. Her attempt to bond with the new contestant didn't sit well with some cast members, who claimed it was the first time Hannah had worked out since they got to the villa.

"You know, what's crazy is this is the first time Hannah's worked out the whole time in this villa," Andrea told Nicole.

After the couples were decided, Love Island USA star Hannah Smith was left without a partner and was sent home from the villa. While leaving the Peacock show, she said that being on the show helped her grow as a person and that she felt "really blessed" for the opportunity.

"I know there's someone out there for me. So definitely not giving up," she added.

After the episode aired, fans of the show took to social media to react to the elimination and were sad to see Hannah Smith go. Netizens also discussed about Kordell choosing Serena over Hannah.

Love Island USA season 6 drops new episodes each day at 9 pm ET on Peacock, except for Wednesdays.