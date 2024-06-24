"Leave together bye"- Love Island USA fans react to Rob's behavior after Andrea's eviction

Love Island USA season 6 episode 12 aired on Sunday, June 23. The episode saw yet another round of evictions, where the girls in the house unanimously voted to send Andrea home, which hurt her partner Rob.

Rob was previously matched with Leah, who was hurt when he left her to pair with Andrea. The girls sympathized with her as well, so when the final decision was made, Rob accused the girls of fulfilling a vendetta by sending Andrea home. He was left in tears and even wanted to leave the show.

"If Rob and Andrea found what they’re looking for why are they so upset leave together bye".

"NOW I personally would have voted for Nicole to be dumped but after seeing Rob’s reaction, Andrea was 100% the best choice".

"The way I don’t want Rob to leave so Andrea actually sees how he cracks on with Leah again now that she’s done with Conman".

"Andrea and Rob leaving??? The big three staying??!!! A win is a win like it or not boys … their reactions was pure clownery".

"rob is going to cry, make a scene saying he’s leaving because of andrea and the boys are going to “convince” him to stay (he was never planning to leave mind you) and then make his way back to leah saying his feelings were never “gone” (he’s playing a game)".

"who does rob think he’s intimidating if you’re that mad and you “found your connection”, leave with andrea".

"And after all those theatrics, watch him not leave too".

"It’ll be interesting to see if rob actually leaves. If I’m honest I think he’s going to stay because he’s more concerned about getting air time on tv".

Why did the girls unanimously vote for Andrea on Love Island USA season 6 episode 12?

Rob was initially paired with Leah and was pretty content with his match because when the bombshell Olivia walked into the Love Island USA villa and went on a date with Rob, he chose to stay loyal to Leah and didn't break his match.

However, when Andrea came in as a bombshell, Rob's heart swung and went to her. When men who wanted to pair with Andrea were asked to queue up, Rob also joined in and told Leah that he was sorry. Andrea picked him, which left Leah alone.

Other men queued up to become Andrea's match on Love Island USA were Hakeem, Kendall, and Kordell whose partners Olivia, Hannah, and Serena respectively felt threatened by Andrea's presence. They also sympathized with Leah when Rob left her for Andrea.

Andrea didn't emphasize building or repairing connections with the existing members of the house either. She was happy to just spend with Rob, and get to know him better. But that worked against her because when it was time to vote, the girls said they didn't have any other option but Andrea.

Her eviction from the Love Island USA season 6 house was an emotional moment for many girls and boys in the house, as they battled between separating two people who were interested in each other and favoring their friends in the game.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 come out every day except Wednesdays, only on Peacock.