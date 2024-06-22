Love Island USA elimination order: Who went home so far in season 6

Love Island USA season 6 premiered on June 11, 2024, and introduced viewers to the new islanders residing in the villa. With Ariana Madix as the host, the first week was full of drama and unexpected twists.

Initially, the islanders were paired based on a kissing challenge. The couples were:

Aaron and Kaylor

Coye and JaNa

Hannah and Kendall

Kordell and Serena

Leah and Rob

However, things soon changed after Rob broke up with Leah to date the new single islander, Liv. Connor and Hakeem entering the villa then sparked interest in Kaylor and Hannah, respectively. Hannah was confused about who to choose and Kendall started questioning their relationship. Meanwhile, Coye and JaNa argued about their previous connections, and the latter realized she should explore a connection with Conner instead.

Trending

Additionally, the recoupling ceremony changed the dynamics in season 6 when Hannah was eliminated after Coye was sent home, leaving Love Island USA fans shocked.

The official synopsis of Love Island USA season 6 states:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

Coye Simmons and Hannah Smith were the first and second cast members to be eliminated from Love Island USA season 6, respectively

In the first recoupling ceremony, Liv chose Hakeem as her partner when she realized Rob and Leah were attracted to each other. JaNa also made an abrupt decision to leave Coye after he refused to apologize to her. After Coye's elimination, the new couples formed were:

Aaron and Kaylor

Connor and JaNa

Hannah and Kendall

Kordell and Serena

Leah and Rob

Liv and Hakeem

In the second Love Island USA season 6 challenge, Hannah kissed Hakeem, who she had previously been flirting with. After seeing this, Kendall was left unsure about the status of his relationship with Hannah. However, at the next recoupling ceremony, Hannah still chose Kendall, as she wanted to give him more time to explore their connection.

When Ariana Madix invited two new single islanders, Nicole and Andrea, things drastically changed. Hannah was blindsided by her partner when he chose to couple up with the new bombshell, Nicole. This came as a shock for both the viewers and the Love Island USA contestant.

Hannah tried to establish a bond with new contestant Miguel Harichi, however, he was drawn to Olivia Walker more. There was still some hope that Kordell Beckham would want to couple up with her, but he wished to see his connection grow with Serena Page. Hence, Hannah's journey in season 6 came to an end, which upset a lot of fans of the Peacock show.

The upcoming episode will reveal which couples choose to stay together and which ones want to recouple with someone else. Now that Hannah and Coye have been eliminated from Love Island USA season 6, fans wonder what fate has in store for the other cast members.

Love Island USA season 6 is available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Episode 11 is set to release at 9 pm ET on June 22, 2024.