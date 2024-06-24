Love Island USA season 6 conducted its first elimination after voting lines were opened for the public before the release of episode 12 on June 23, 2024. The viewers ranked the couples from their favorite to their least favorite. Kaylor and Aaron emerged at the top of the list while Rob and Andrea, Kendall and Nicole, and JaNa and Hakeem were at the bottom.

When the decision was left in the hands of the cast members to pick the man and the woman to be eliminated, Andrea and Hakeem's names came forward. The newest 'bombshell' Andrea had recently joined the cast. However, her entry brought about some massive changes in the Love Island USA villa which did not fare well with the fans.

They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their views on Andrea's eviction. Andrea burst into tears when asked to leave the villa, leaving viewers displeased with her reaction.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Andrea wasn't a girls girl either. She can save them little crocodile tears #LoveIslandUSA," one fan wrote.

Andrea walked into the villa on the sixth day of the show. After expressing an interest in Rob and Aaron, she eventually paired with Leah's partner, Rob. The recoupling left fans dissatisfied, many wanting Andrea to be voted out.

"Andrea did all that smirking in Leah's face after stealing Rob just to get sent home a week later by the women she smugged off. Sounds poetic to me #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

"Andrea leaving & Robs b*tch a** crying again. I love it #LoveIslandUSA," one tweet said.

"the theatrics tho like you'd think andrea was jesus with these peoples reactions #LoveIslandUSA," another tweet read.

In one of the previous episodes, Andrea was heard mocking Hannah when the latter exercised with the newest male 'bombshell' Miguel. Fans pointed out her comments on others' physical appearance, justifying her exit.

"Literally spends all day making shady comments about people lol," one person wrote.

"She forgot that this may not be Freindship Island, but there is also a social aspect that can be just as important. #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

"Andrea is the WORST energy. Nefarious vibes. #LoveIslandUSA," another person wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 viewers were content with the outcome of the first vote.

"#loveislandusa YESSSSSSSSSSSSS ANDREA GET YOUR MESSY A** OUT OF MY VILLA B*TCH," one fan tweeted.

"andrea doing all that crying shocked that she's being dumped when she barely speaks to anyone but rob bye girl #loveislandusa," another person tweeted.

"sorry andrea should've made stronger friendships with the girls instead of sucking robs face 247 they ALL closed their eyes, voted, and it was UNANIMOUS #loveislandusa," one fan commented.

Andrea Carmona's journey on Love Island USA season 6

Andrea Carmona entered the Love Island USA villa alongside 'bombshell' Nicole on day six. The newcomers were asked to kiss two 'islanders' they felt attracted to. While Nicole kissed Kendall and Kordell, Andrea picked Rob and Aaron to share her kiss with.

Later, Andrea went on a date with Rob and Aaron individually to see who she was more compatible with. After much contemplation, she decided to couple up with Rob, stealing him from his partner, Leah, and rendering her single. As a result, Rob and Leah broke up after having a heated argument.

Leah coupled up with Connor, JaNa's partner in an attempt to get back at Rob for choosing Andrea over her. In a private conversation with Nicole, Andrea commented on Hannah's physique saying she only volunteered to exercise since 'bombshell' Miguel was involved.

Andrea developed a strong connection with Rob which she wished to explore. However, her journey inside the Love Island USA villa was cut short by her elimination, following which she had an emotional breakdown. At the same time, Rob was unhappy with the result and expressed his desire to leave the villa with his partner.

In the upcoming episode, fans will witness the outcome of Rob's wish and the aftermath of Andrea's eviction.

Love Island USA season 6 airs through Thursdays to Tuesdays, except on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.