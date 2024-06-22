The popular dating show Love Island USA returned with season 6 on June 11, 2024. It has delivered drama, scandalous twists, and romance so far. Eligible singles arrived at the Fijian villa to begin their hunt for 'the one.' Once the singles were coupled, new 'bombshells' entered the scene to try and sabotage the relationships and possibly find their potential match.

While some couples remained loyal from the start, most faced challenges and switched partners. For the unversed, once separated and single, each must pair with someone compatible to avoid elimination. After the re-coupling, viewers will vote for the couples and decide who gets to stay on the show.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, Connor broke up with his partner, JaNa Craig, and coupled up with Leah Kateb, who was previously with Rob Rausch. After Rob 'dumped' Leah for the 'bombshell' Andrea, Leah felt she had a connection with Connor. However, the newly formed couple was not received well by the fans of the show.

"So Connor was waiting for Leah to be available?... the switch up is wild! #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disapproval of Leah and Connor's coupling in the latest episode that aired on June 21.

"Conner is a LOSER and Leah is a fake friend and a crazy b**ch #LoveIslandUSA," another fan wrote.

"Connor is a b*tch and Leah is a pick me a** b**ch, what a match made in hell #LoveIslandUSA," one fan said.

"I cant deal with this shiiiii I literally wanna cry,,, why do people have to be like this," a fan commented.

Many fans of the show criticized Connor for approaching Leah, while his partner, JaNa, was quite invested in him.

"Noooo Connor must leave first he is too disrespectful!!!! F**k moto moto #loveislandusa," one tweet read.

"Have I missed something? Why is Connor throwing shade and being so rude to JaNa? She never did anything to him ... like move on with Leah or whatever, but why are you being rude? #loveislandusa," another tweet read.

"The only chemistry Leah & Connor got is their hatred for Jana #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

Furthermore, many Love Island USA fans were disappointed with Connor and Leah's demeanor and urged fellow X users to vote the duo out of the villa.

"Connor saying 'this is not a difficult decision' is BEYOND unnecessary. Get him and Leah OUT #LoveIslandUSA," one person wrote.

"Unpopular opinion but I want Connor and Leah dumped before anyone else #loveislandusa," another person tweeted.

What led Connor and Leah to couple up in Love Island USA season 6?

Leah was one of the original cast members who coupled with Rob on day one. Out of all the other couples, they appeared to be the quieter ones, but their romance appealed to the fans of Love Island USA.

Their relationship, however, faced a minor hiccup in the form of 'bombshell' Liv Walker who entered the villa on day two and gained an interest in Rob. The Syndey resident chose to steal Rob from Leah.

However, when she realized Rob met with Leah behind her back, she broke up with him and coupled up with Hakeem White, who arrived in Love Island USA alongside Connor on day two. Rob returned to Leah, but their relationship did not last as Rob felt a spark with 'bombshell' Andrea and left Leah to pair with her.

At the same time, JaNa, paired with Coye Simmons, decided to leave him for Connor since there was a lack of communication in their relationship. After Coye's elimination from Love Island USA season 6, JaNa focused on Connor. She felt betrayed when he confessed he fancied Leah and wanted to pursue her since she was single.

Before the recoupling Connor and Leah secretly kissed each other and confessed their feelings. He complimented her personality and presence before coupling up with her.

"When she [Leah] laughs that makes me smile. This girl makes me feel really excited. It' definitely the strongest connection I've felt since I've walked through the doors here, and it just feels really effortless," confessed Connor.

As a result, JaNa paired with Hakeem while his partner, Liv, chose the newest 'bombshell' Miguel. At the end of the show, Hannah was left single and was eliminated from Love Island USA season 6.

Love Island USA season 6 airs Thursdays to Tuesdays, except Wednesdays, on Peacock at 9 pm ET.