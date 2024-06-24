"Y’all will not break her"- Love Island USA fans react to Jana crying during latest elimination

Love Island USA aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The latest segment saw another elimination and things got intense as Rob was upset about his partner, Andrea being sent home.

The episode featured a twist, which entailed that the cast would vote for someone from the same gender out of the unsafe cast members, which resulted in Hakeem and Andrea's eliminations.

Viewers were thrilled by the twist since fan-favorite Jana was safe. However, they were disappointed by the cast's reactions once the eliminated contestants were announced. Jana broke down crying because she felt all the boys wanted her gone but fans online had her back. One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Everyone trying to make Jana feel bad for being saved. She's literally standing there sobbing, hearing everything yall saying. Yall will not break her! Shout out to Liv and Serena for having her back. #Loveislandusa."

"All those men need to get out of the girls face they saved Jana because she deserved to get saved don't nobody give a f**k about no rob and andrea. #LoveIslandUSA," another person wrote.

"AARON ROB AND ALL THE BOYS WATCH YOURSELVES CAUSE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU JUST MADE A MASSIVE ENEMY IN ME FOR NOT ONLY MAKING JANA CRY BUT MAKING HER BAWL HER EYES OUT ATTACKING HER FRIENDS IN THE PROCESS #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Love Island USA fans applauded the female cast for not eliminating Jana:

"I'm glad the girls stood ten toes down on their decision the boys can keep crying all they want Jana is still the on that's staying #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"The love island producers making the girls choose with girl to go home was the best thing ever because if it was up to the boys, Jana would be going home #loveilandusa," another fan wrote.

"THANK GOD production decided on a girls vote for girls/guys vote for guys dumping. I genuinely think the boys would’ve dumped JaNa over the new bombshells. But the girls immediately ruling her out is what I love to see! #LoveIslandUSA," a person wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans criticized the male cast members for their reaction:

"Oh the boys can get f***ed. They obviously think Jana should've gotten dumped. Yelling at the girls like idiots. JANA IS HERE TO STAY #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"JANA HAS BEEN THROUGH THE RINGER THIS WHOLE WEEK OMG F**K THE BOYS I WANT A NEW BATCH IMMEDIATELY #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Jana breaks down in Love Island USA season 6 episode 12

In Love Island USA season 6, viewers witnessed an intense and dramatic dumping. As Ariana Madix announced who all were safe after the recoupling ceremony, several cast members faced the possibility of going home. However, it was up to the season 6 cast to decide which two cast members would leave the villa.

The female cast members were tasked with choosing a girl while the male cast members did the same for the men. Upon deliberating who to pick, the girls decided that Andrea Carmona would be eliminated.

The male cast members were unhappy about the decision and got into an argument with the Love Island USA season 6 female cast members, implying that Jana should have been voted out instead.

When the boys questioned their decision, the girls tried to explain that it was a hard decision to make but they felt Jana had also been "getting the short end of the stick." They retaliated by asking why would they send her home instead. Rob said it wasn't Andrea's fault. Serena replied:

"I think she deserves to find love, as well."

Conner retaliated by asking if they were not dumping "them" because they didn't have a connection in the house and said it made no sense. When Leah yelled and asked how the boys would have wanted to send her home instead, Jana broke down in tears and said they were "obviously talking" about her.

After the Love Island USA season 6 episode aired, viewers took to social media to defend and support Jana. They criticized the male cast members for their reaction and applauded the women for sticking up for Jana.

Episodes of Love Island USA are available to stream on Peacock.