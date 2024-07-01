"Enemies to lovers"— Love Island USA season 6 fans chime in on Rob and Liv's changing dynamics

Love Island USA season 6 aired a new episode this week on Sunday, June 30, 2024. During the segment, fans saw an unexpected connection blossoming as Rob and Olivia, aka Liv, both expressed looking at one another differently over the past few days.

The two came together after Andrea's elimination to discuss the part Leah Ketab played during the same, and developed a friendship soon after. Although they were paired with different people, the two spoke about the shift in dynamics between themselves and noted that they were interested in getting to know each other better.

Love Island USA season 6 fans took to social media to react to the segment and chimed in on Rob and Liv's equation. One person wrote on X:

"Why was I giggling and kicking my feet watching Rob crush on Liv? Enemies to lovers #loveislandusa"

"They want me to dislike Liv & Rob but the chemistry is there and I always loved a good slow burn enemies to lovers #loveislandusa," one person commented.

"Liv and Rob the true Enemies to Lovers. I actually think they're more suited. #loveislandusa," a viewer mentioned.

Some Love Island USA season 6 fans criticized the cast members and said they were not "buying" the chemistry:

"I know some of you are dumb because you're buying rob and liv's chemistry when that man can turn it on and off whenever he wants and he would f—k a toothbrush if it was blonde and could secure his spot in the villa #loveislandusa," one person wrote on X.

"ROB AND LIV??? please they couldn’t even hold a conversation the first time they coupled up, I can’t stand these people #LoveIslandUSA," a viewer wrote online.

"The Rob and Liv enemies to lovers plot line is a CHOP #loveIslandUSA," one fan mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further said:

"Last thing… it’s very funny that a lot of people didn’t like the idea of Leah and Rob back together but people are interesting of Liv and Rob back together even AFTER he said she is boring and have NOTHING in common. INTERESTING! #LoveIslandUSA," one person commented.

"Also remember when Rob was like “ I’ll take a couple days and if i can’t take it I’ll leave” to Andrea…. Mans contemplating fooling with Liv again. GOODBYEEEEEE #LoveIslandUSA," another person wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 - Rob finds himself "gravitating" towards Olivia

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 18, new couple Olivia and Nigel were at odds as the male 'bombshell' felt the former regretted coupling up with him. The newcomer felt that Olivia was closed off, and Olivia explained that she sent one of her best friends home and she felt terrible.

Nigel told the cameras he wasn't sure he wanted to be chosen by her and voiced his opinions to her. Although Olivia assured him that she was upset by Connor's elimination and that it had nothing to do with him, the cast member was left conflicted.

Later in the episode, Liv spoke to several other Love Island USA season 6 islanders about the conversation, including Rob. She told them that "the boy yelled" at her and clarified they had been in an argument.

"You didn't do anything wrong at all, Liv," Rob said.

When Liv said she knew how to pick them, implying a negative reaction about the argument and her choices in men, Rob reminded her he was "right here." He added:

"Honestly, honestly, Liv. If you just came in here and you acted like you act now, it might have been a lot different, I'm not kidding."

The Love Island USA season 6 star told him it was "so nice" to hear that and noted that everything happened for a reason as the two smiled at each other. The following day, while in conversation with Aaron, Rob opened up about wanting to spend more time with Liv.

"Over the last like, three, four days, I've just found myself, like, kind of, like gravitating. Like, when I see her, I'm like, "Oh, I want to be close to her. It's really weird. I don't know why," Rob said.

After speaking to other islanders about the same, the two cast members finally sat down to have a conversation, and Olivia told Rob she liked his "vibe." The latter told her that he wanted to pull her to a side to talk to her, and said he had "secretly" been liking her. Liv said it was the nicest thing the Love Island USA season 6 islander had ever said to her.

Rob told the cameras that Liv had changed since she first entered the villa. He added that it felt like the right time to "pick her brain" and see how she felt about him.

"I would be, like, into talking to him more, but I don't want to jump the gun. We'll see. I need another conversation with him, that's for sure," Liv told the cameras.

After the episode aired, Love Island USA season 6 fans chimed in on the segment and were conflicted by Rob and Liv's changing dynamics. While some were put off by it, others believed they would make a good couple.

All episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.