"Poster child for a girls’ girl" — Love Island USA fans praise Olivia in latest elimination

Love Island USA aired its latest episode this week on Monday, June 24, 2024 which saw the aftermath of Sunday's elimination. During the latest dumping ceremony, Andrea was voted out by the female cast members, while the men voted out Hakeem.

Although the cast was content with the Hakeem's elimination, Aaron and Rob were upset and questioned the female cast member's decision to let Andrea go. They claimed that she and Rob had one of the "strongest connections" in the house.

The cast got into a screaming match and Olivia aka Liv, continued to defend the girls' decision despite the the boys yelling at her and the rest of the girls. Fans of the show took to social media to praise Liv's stance. One person wrote on X:

Trending

"LIV IS THE POSTER CHILD FOR A GIRLS' GIRL. She literally stood in business and didn't flinch for a SECOND when the guys were screaming at her. #Loveislandusa."

Expand Tweet

"Everyone needs a friend like Liv, who will go against an entire house for them. She stood ten toes down. #Loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"I'm so glad Liv is on this season. She doesn't stand for any bullsh*t, and stands on her word. I need her to find a solid connection, and I need it soon! #Loveislandusa," a fan mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 further appreciated Liv for standing up for Jana during the elimination ceremony:

"Liv is the head b*tch, and I'm so happy that Jana has a true friend in her. Thank you #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"Jana that's mother. Liv congratulations you are now one of my ELITE employees. Thank you Love Island USA season 6 for bringing back real television #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

"Liv is such a real a** b*tch, I love this girl and the way she's riding 10 toes DOWN for Jana in this villa and making her feel loved is admirable I love this girl #loveislandusa," a netizen wrote.

Other netizens were impressed to see how Liv firmly stood by her decision and expalined herself:

"Liv standing ten toes down for JaNa and not cowering on their decision on having JaNa stay. Ugh I’m loving her more and more. Kangaroo really is that girl. #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"Liv’s performance today was impeccable, no notes, she has earned herself a place in my client list next to jana, serena is still shortlisted and leah is in the black list. #loveislandusa," another fan commented.

Love Island USA season 6: Latest elimination divides islanders

In Love Island USA season 6, the cast members voted two of the islanders out in episode 13 of the Peacock show. Three couples with the least number of votes found themselves at risk of going home. The girls voted out Andrea, while the boys picked Hakeem, the women's decision didn't sit well with several contestants.

Aaron, who was afraid his friend Rob would self-evict if his partner Andrea was voted out, questioned the girls' decision. He asked why they voted for the Love Island USA season 6 cast member and Olivia told him they had to come to a conclusion. When Aaron accused them of letting Andrea go because of her and Rob's strong connection, Olivia replied:

"Stop, we had to make a decision. It was not easy for us. We didn't want to send anyone home. We don't want to send any of them home."

When Aaron said their decision didn't make sense, Olivia stood her ground and asked who were they meant to dump. Leah also chimed in and stood by the female cast member and noted they wanted to keep all three islanders.

"So please, let me know who the f*ck you thought were— you wanted to go?," Leah argued.

After the episode aired, fans of the show rooted for Olivia for standing up for herself and defending the female contestants' decision to eliminate Andrea.

Love Island USA season 6 episode 14 is slated to release on June 25, available for streaming on Peacock.