Love Island USA season 6: Leah, Rob, and Andrea's love triangle explored 

Love Island USA on June 11 returned with another season of romance and scandal. Eligible singles arrived at the Fijian villa, hoping to forge connections and indulge in love. Once the couples were formed, they spent their days building their relationship and testing their compatibility. Every couple aspired to their happy ending until new singles, popularly known as 'bombshells,' were introduced, altering dynamics.

One such 'bombshell' was Andrea Carmona, who entered the Love Island USA villa and stirred connections. Her entry separated Rob and Leah, however, Leah failed to conclude her feelings for Rob, leading to an emotional outbreak and a dramatic spat. The love triangle followed Andrea until her elimination in the latest episode aired on June 23.

Andrea's entry into the Love Island USA villa prompted Leah and Rob's breakup

Leah and Rob from Love Island USA (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Robert "Rob" Rausch returned to the latest season of Love Island USA after failing to find his match on season 5 of the show. In season 5, he appeared as one of the Casa Amor boys but could not last more than five days inside the villa. In the latest season of Love Island, Rob immediately hit it off with Leah and they coupled up on the first night.

Their chemistry was evident, making the other cast members regard them as one of the strongest bonds in the house. However, their journey met with an obstacle in the form of 'bombshell' Olivia "Liv" Walker. She felt infatuated with Rob and decided to couple up with him. However, Rob was unhappy being separated from Leah and often called her to kiss her secretly.

Once Liv got to know of Rob's actions she broke up with him and paired with another cast member Hakeem. Rob and Leah reunited soon after. However, their relationship did not last since 'bombshell' Andrea expressed her interest in Rob after entering the Love Island USA villa on day six.

Immediately after Andrea's confession, Rob informed Leah that he wanted to see if he could potentially have a relationship with Andrea. He was chosen alongside Aaron to go on a date with her. On their date, he revealed he wanted to explore his chances with her and not just remain fixated on one person. They ended their date with a kiss, which Rob tried to hide from Leah.

Leah, aware of their budding romance, confronted Rob about his feelings. Their conversation concluded with an emotionally unstable Rob diving into the pool to calm himself. During their conversation, he confessed he wanted to continue getting to know Andrea, accusing Leah of making him feel unheard.

"Since we're hashing things out I don't think you listen to me, and I think you cut me off often, and that really hurts my feelings cause I don't talk a lot," said Rob.

At the next recoupling, Rob said "I'm sorry" to Leah and chose to pair with Andrea. Seeing the couple standing before her Leah responded "F**k you."

"After I saw him [Rob] crying like a b**ch on the floor, I literally got the ick," Leah said in the teaser of episode 9.

Feeling flustered by Rob's sudden change of mind, Leah decided to move on and focus on allying with someone else. Soon Love Island USA cast member Connor approached Leah and confessed his feelings to her, stating he held back since she was coupled up with Rob and him with JaNa. However, with the changing dynamics, he wanted to forge a connection with Leah, at the cost of upsetting JaNa.

Leah and Connor's relationship did not affect Rob and Andrea as they seemed unbothered by their romance. On the other hand, most of Leah's conversations with Connor revolved around Rob, prompting JaNa to notice that Connor was only a 'rebound' for Leah.

Andrea and Rob from Love Island USA (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Later, Leah confessed to JaNa and Serena she did not like Connor anymore. What followed in the latest episode, aired on June 23, was Andrea's elimination. The voting lines were opened to the public for the very first time. Andrea landed in the bottom three alongside Nicole and JaNa. However, the girls unanimously voted Andrea out of the villa, leaving Rob in tears. The episode ended with Rob wanting to leave the Love Island USA villa with Andrea.

Love Island USA season 6 airs Thursday to Tuesday except on Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.